Mickey Matthews remembers it quite well.
When he was hired as the head coach at James Madison in 1999, football wasn’t great. The team struggled to fill the stands on game day and the facilities weren’t the best.
Football wasn’t the talk of the town, but he thought the program could be turned around with a little bit of help.
“If the right guy took the job at James Madison, it could be a great football job. I just believed that,” Matthews said. “I knew just how good it could be. That’s why I took the job.”
The program was far from where it is today, as the Dukes make the transition to the FBS in the fall, but Matthews helped establish a winning culture in Harrisonburg.
The expectations of winning followed after he left, carried on by the coaches that came next in Everett Withers, Mike Houston and Curt Cignetti.
Building A Champion
After taking the reins in 1999, Matthews took the Dukes to the playoffs in his first year. But then his teams missed the playoffs for four-straight seasons.
During that time, Matthews and the JMU leadership worked on improving the Dukes' facilities
“They didn’t realize what a great program they could have at James Madison, in terms of football,” Matthews said. “It just wasn’t very important.”
At the time, football didn’t have its own field. Instead, they shared it with the field hockey team.
Matthews remembers one day the Dukes’ practice started late due to weather, but they couldn’t extend it as field hockey showed up to begin its practice. Matthews had to cut his team’s practice short on a game week.
“That’s how unimportant football was,” Matthews said. “Could you imagine that happening now? … You had to share the stadium, you had to ask permission to practice. Football wasn’t very important when I took it over in ‘99.”
Matthews and JMU began improving the facilities and taking a step up in recruiting during the years the Dukes weren’t in the playoffs.
“I had to convince them of how good we could be and they listened,” Matthews said.
In 2004, the Dukes caught fire, going 13-2 and 7-1 in the Atlantic 10. Part of the success was Justin Rascati, a transfer quarterback from Louisville.
The signal-caller threw for more than 1,900 passing yards and 11 touchdowns in the team’s best season under Matthews.
JMU went on to win all of its playoff games on the road, becoming the first team in FCS history to do so. In the national championship, the Dukes beat Montana 31-21 to win their first title in program history.
“I had better teams in other years than that team, but that group of youngsters were very competitive,” Mattews said. “We won a lot of games in the fourth quarter because we refused to lose.”
The win helped the Dukes. As attendance at home games picked up, interest around town grew and JMU was able to recruit better talent, Matthews said.
Matthews took the purple and gold to the playoffs four more times after the 2004 national title, making it as far as the FCS semifinals in 2008 where they fell to Montana in Harrisonburg.
After the 2013 season, Everett Withers replaced Matthews and took the Dukes to the playoffs in both of his seasons in Harrisonburg. After falling in the second round during the 2015 postseason, Withers left JMU to become the head coach at FBS Texas State.
Another Championship And Sustained Success
Before Mike Houston took the head coaching job at JMU in 2016, he called his wife. He was just coming off his first playoff appearance at The Citadel, including a 6-1 conference record, and his wife wanted to know if he was sure JMU was the right move.
His answer? JMU was a place where he could win a championship. He just didn’t think it would happen in his first year in Harrisonburg.
The Dukes won their second national title in program history in 2016, beating Youngstown State 28-14. Then, they followed it up with another appearance in the title game the following season.
The back-to-back trips to Frisco changed the expectation outside the program on a national level.
“When I took the job, I had the expectation that that's the level we were going to achieve,” Houston said. “That was the expectation for me as a coach. But after we did it in ‘16 and went back in ‘17, that obviously established that as an expectation for the, for the entire program, our fan base, the administration, everybody else.”
The Dukes put themselves in the conversation with North Dakota State — who has won nine of the last 11 FCS titles — as a division powerhouse after beating the Bison in the 2016 semifinals and battling with them in the 2017 title game.
For former JMU All-American kicker Ethan Ratke, the playoff success changed the expectations around the program.
“Since then, it seems like we’ve been a team that’s expected to compete for the national championship,” Ratke said. “I think we solidified ourselves as a team, regardless of who we’re playing, it’s going to be a battle. It’s been a really cool thing to see.”
“Ever since I’ve been there, nobody’s been satisfied with just getting to the playoffs,” Ratke added. “It’s always been about winning the conference and then making a pretty deep run for the national championship and competing for it.”
The expectations were high for a reason. The Dukes made the playoffs eight years in a row from 2014 to this past season. Since 2016, the Dukes only failed to miss the FCS semifinal once and have a combined record of 70-11.
In the final season under Houston, the Dukes went 9-4 and finished second in the Colonial Athletic Association. Then, the Dukes were bounced in the second round, falling at Colgate on a field goal as time expired.
“For lots and lots of teams, people would love to be 9-4 and we were very upset with ourselves about it,” Ratke said. “That’s kind of the standard we’ve all set for ourselves.”
‘Sky’s The Limit’
As the Dukes prepare to transition to the FBS next season, the success that the team has had in the past decade will help.
Former JMU quarterback Cole Johnson, who served as a reserve signal-caller during the team’s title run in 2016 and started the past two seasons, believes the team’s culture isn’t going anywhere.
“I think the culture that is at JMU football is something that is not going to leave,” Johnson said. “A culture of winning and hard work and doing things the right way to feel add something that kind of instilled since I was a freshman.”
Former Dukes All-American defensive lineman Mike Greene shared a similar thought.
“This will be huge because a lot of guys on our staff are used to winning, playing against good teams, against good competition in practice,” Greene said of the team’s move to the FBS. “Having that standard of winning, having that standard of success, having that standard of hard work going into the FBS and Sun Belt, hopefully JMU continues to be successful.”
The challenge the Dukes will face is the talent level will undoubtedly be a level up in the Sun Belt than it was in the CAA. Houston said an adjustment the Dukes will have to make is that they won’t be the better team every week like they were in the FCS.
Though the Dukes could face Sun Belt teams like Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State next season, Houston thinks they are prepared to make the jump and are ready to face quality competition week in and week out.
“I think James Madison will be highly competitive immediately,” Houston said. “It’s going to be exciting to watch. I think it’s a good move.”
Matthews, who was a Georgia assistant coach for three years before joining the Dukes, also likes the move to the FBS and thinks JMU can take full advantage of it.
“I think the sky's the limit in terms of the JMU athletic program,” Matthews said. “I think they can be as good as they want to be.”
Cignetti isn’t afraid of the challenge and neither are his players. The culture and brand that JMU has built has allowed the Dukes to be in this position and he said he thinks his players are ready for it.
“One thing about us is we have a championship brand and mindset,” Cignetti said during the Sun Belt press conference on Wednesday. “I know how our players think. They're going to go out there next year and expect to win and be successful every time they're on the field.”
