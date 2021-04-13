GREENSBORO, N.C. – James Madison women’s golf needed efficiency to pull off an improbable comeback, and the Dukes got it on Tuesday.
JMU shot an even-par 288 while erasing the 16-stroke deficit it trailed by entering the final round of the Colonial Athletic Association Championship at Grandover Resort. The Dukes’ strong finish gave them a three-day total of 897 (+33) to capture the conference crown and edge ahead of College of Charleston (+38), which started the day in first place.
JMU redshirt freshman Kendall Turner shot a 71 for a final score of 220 (+4) and took home the individual CAA championship on a day of victories for the Dukes. Two other JMU golfers – freshman Amelia Williams (+8) and sophomore Kate Owens (+9) – also were top-five finishers at the event.
The conference title gives JMU an automatic bid into one of four NCAA regionals hosted by Louisiana State, Louisville, Ohio State and Stanford on May 10-12. The field will be announced on April 28.
In other college sports Tuesday:
Field Hockey
James Madison 2, Delaware 1: Sophomore Eveline Zwager scored the game-tying goal in the second period and the game-winning goal in the fourth period to give James Madison a 2-1 victory over Delaware in Colonial Athletic Association action on Tuesday in Harrisonburg.
The win for the Dukes (4-1, 4-0 CAA) over defending league champion Delaware (2-3, 1-2 CAA) keeps them unbeaten in conference action and atop the standings with one contest left to play.
Against UD, sophomore Morgan Merritt and junior Courtney Lynch each had an assist.
Shenandoah 11, Bridgewater 2: In the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals, Bridgewater fell 11-2 on the road at Shenandoah. Elizabeth Ranberger, Kelsey Jones and Cassidy Morrison each had two goals for the Hornets.
Bridgewater finishes the season with a 4-6 mark.
Dukes Crack Top 25
James Madison softball cracked the ESPN/USA Softball Top 25 for the first time this spring, checking in at No. 24 in the latest poll released by the organization on Tuesday.
The Dukes are the only ranked team in the Colonial Athletic Association.
JMU is 19-1 overall and 8-1 in the conference.
Individually, freshman pitcher Alissa Humphrey was named CAA Pitcher of the Week for the third time this season by the conference on Tuesday. She was 3-0 last week and tossed a no-hitter against Radford.
