Growing up in a small town, Cameron Jones wasn’t sure if he’d get recruited to play college football.
Jones, an offensive lineman, is from Weirton, W.Va., a city near the Pennsylvania border with a population under 19,000.
He admitted he thought players had to go to big high schools to be noticed by coaches.
But with his 6-foot-6, 290-pound frame, Jones garnered attention and offers from multiple Division I coaches, including Akron, James Madison and Marshall.
“It’s just really cool because it just shows it doesn’t matter where you’re from, if you can ball, they’ll see you,” Jones said.
Jones also picked up a preferred walk-on offer from West Virginia, but his relationship with the JMU coaching staff was different. When he made the trip to Harrisonburg on an unofficial visit, the Dukes’ coaching staff welcomed him with open arms.
Jones was the lone player on a campus visit at the time and he was impressed with how much time they took out of their days for him. He was on campus for three hours, touring the football facility and the rest of the JMU grounds.
It didn’t hit Jones until he got in the car after his visit, but it made an impact in a positive way. He got in his car and drove down I-81 to Virginia Tech for a camp with the Hokies staff. When he was there, so were a trio of JMU coaches — offensive line coach Damian Wroblewski, offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan and defensive line coach Pat Kuntz — watching him run through different drills.
“That was really cool that they showed love and they wanted to see how I did,” Jones said. “It’s easy to see my height and size on paper, but when they actually come and see you in person, see how you move, it’s great.”
The Dukes were all in on the offensive lineman and he noticed that. Jones committed to join the Dukes next fall on Monday afternoon via social media.
The impression the coaching staff left on Jones from his visit was a positive one and he realized that could help when it comes to battling for playing time when he arrives for the 2023 season.
“It’s just a lot of love,” Jones said. “The more love, the more chances I have of getting on the playing field and stuff. If you go somewhere where they’re not talking to you as much, you might have less of a chance to play consistently.”
Jones, who describes himself as an athletic and quick lineman, is happy to have his college recruitment done before his senior season. He said now he can focus on football and doesn’t have to field calls from a multitude of college coaches.
There was one other thing that Jones made note of after his commitment to the purple and gold: JMU’s dining options. He didn’t get a chance to try it while on his visit, but with it being ranked as one of the best college dining services in the country by multiple outlets, he took their word for it.
“I’m a lineman and the food court is one of the top in the country,” Jones said with a laugh, “which is really cool, too.”
