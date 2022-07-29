Growing up, Chris Lofton would tell his older sister, Alaysha, that when he made it to the NFL, he would buy her a house.
Lofton said she would spoil him growing up, but when she died, it fueled his desire to make it to the next level even more.
“Everyday I wake up, I realize I got to do it for her,” Lofton said. “I know she’s up there watching me and I don’t want to disappoint her.”
Lofton, a wide receiver and defensive back at AC Flora High School in Columbia, S.C., took the first step towards his dream of playing professional football, committing to James Madison on Thursday evening.
The 5-foot-10, 165-pound athlete also held offers from Gardner-Webb, New Hampshire and UT Martin before making his decision to join JMU.
The Dukes didn’t offer Lofton right away. He visited during a junior day event in March and then took part in one of the team’s camps this summer. After each time, Lofton walked away without a scholarship offer.
That changed when Lofton got a phone call from JMU offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Mike Shanahan on Thursday when he offered Lofton a scholarship. It didn’t take long for Lofton to accept it, telling the Dukes’ assistant that he was going to take it during their conversation.
“They were talking to me for so long, I was so ready for them to offer me,” Lofton said. “It felt great.”
Although the Dukes didn’t offer Lofton until now, one thing that stuck out to him about the purple and gold was how they made him feel like family.
Running backs coach John Miller would text Lofton weekly, keeping the dialogue open between JMU and the rising senior. That was something that other programs weren’t doing.
“They just treated me like I was already a part of them before they even offered me,” Lofton said.
Lofton was a standout on both sides of the ball during his junior season recording six receiving touchdowns on 28 receptions for 517 yards, while logging four interceptions and three defensive scores. He also hurt opposing teams on special teams, too, returning three kickoffs for a touchdown and adding one score on a punt return.
Lofton, who made an impact in all three phases of the game a season ago, described himself as a hard worker that “wants to be great” and he isn’t shy to prove that.
When he arrives on campus after he graduates high school, Lofton said he looks forward to the conditioning. He’s motivated to be the best player he can be and is ready for the first challenge that the Dukes will throw at him.
“A lot of people say when they get to college, the conditioning and stuff is bad,” Lofton said. “I just want to see how bad it is. I work hard. … I just want to see how hard it is.”
Hyman Inks NFL Contract
Former JMU wideout Ish Hyman signed with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday evening, becoming the second former Duke route runner to join an NFL team this week.
Rashard Davis signed with the New York Jets on Tuesday after playing in the USFL this spring.
Like Davis, Hyman also played in the spring league, logging 15 catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns with the Michigan Panthers..
Hyman previously played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, logging two catches for 34 yards. He was most recently on the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.