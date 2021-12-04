In the matchup dubbed the Cole Bowl, James Madison and quarterback Cole Johnson produced a gem.
The Dukes raced past Southeastern Louisiana 59-20 in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.
Johnson completed 12-of-22 passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns without an interception. Johnson also rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown while his Southeastern Louisiana counterpart Cole Kelley was responsible for four of the Lions’ five turnovers.
“It’s a good start,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti succinctly said after his team began what will be the school’s final FCS playoff push before James Madison moves up to FBS and joins the Sun Belt Conference. “That was a great team win. We took it over physically and won the turnover ratio. The fourth quarter couldn’t get over quick enough so we could get out of there.”
JMU, which has battled injuries all year, appeared to get out of this one mostly unscathed ahead of a quarterfinal matchup with No. 6 Montana.
The third-seeded Dukes defense made the day miserable for Kelley, the reigning Walter Payton Award winner and one of the favorites to be named the top FCS offensive player again this season. But Saturday was a struggle, with Kelley throwing for nearly 400 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but also throwing three interceptions as JMU turned the game into a blowout.
All-CAA linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, in particular, was all over the field wreaking havoc on Kelley and the Lions’ offense. Tucker-Dorsey finished with eight tackles, including a sack, and intercepted a pair of passes, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
The Norfolk native was also credited with two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.
Meanwhile, it was JMU’s quarterback making a case that he might be the nation’s top quarterback with his play. The unflappable Johnson was racking up touchdowns almost as fast as Kelley was turning it over. The Dukes converted on three one-play touchdown drives in the second quarter, including a pair of deep passes from Johnson, who also rushed 35 yards for another score.
Kelley and the Lions moved the ball early, with a 26-yard pass to Austin Mitchell helping SLU take it down inside the JMU 5-yard line on its opening possession. But the Dukes buckled down in the red zone and limited Southeastern Louisiana to a field goal and a 3-0 lead.
JMU answered quickly with Johnson hitting on all three of his passes during the Dukes next drive, the third a 22-yard toss across the middle to Antwane Wells Jr. who took it into the end zone. It was the first of three touchdown grabs for Wells, who made six catches for 123 yards.
As expected Johnson and Kelley each kept their offenses on the move in the first quarter, with each quarterback delivering a long touchdown pass before the period ended with JMU leading 14-10.
As the second quarter began the Dukes took complete control. After the defensive line delivered hits on Kelley to force a SLU punt, JMU’s first offensive snap of the period saw Johnson go deep again, hitting Kris Thornton in stride for a 57-yard touchdown to make it 21-10 less than two minutes into the quarter.
“Our offense has really been clicking the last few weeks of the season,” Johnson said. “We’re hitting our stride right now in the playoffs. We started off a little slow. They had our number the first couple of drives but once we really got things rolling again after that bye, I think we were unstoppable.”
That was a sign of things to come. By the end of the first half, JMU had picked off Kelley twice and forced another fumble, which the Dukes turned into quick scores. Johnson finished the half with four touchdown passes and another on the ground as JMU went into the intermission leading 38-13.
“I said during the course of the week I didn’t think they had any weaknesses on either side of the ball,” SLU coach Frank Scelfo said. “I think they did a good job. Schematically, there weren’t many wrinkles we haven’t seen. Cole (Kelley) will tell you, we’ve seen just everything you can possibly see, but their execution was really good. This game is not about innovation, it’s about execution, and I thought they did a great job with their execution on both sides of the ball.”
Tucker-Dorsey’s 43-yard interception return for a score early in the second half opened up the floodgates as JMU poured it on, sacking Kelley four times over the course of the day.
The Dukes added two more third-quarter touchdowns to lead 59-13 by the time the fourth began.
By then, it had been long safe to turn attention toward next week when the Dukes will almost certainly face a stiffer challenge from Montana, which topped Eastern Washington in a 57-41 shootout Friday night.
The Grizzlies will visit Harrisonburg for the quarterfinal contest on Friday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationwide on ESPN2.
(1) comment
We beat the Griz for the first FCS Championship! Old friends.
