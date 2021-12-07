A good 10 minutes after the final buzzer sounded on James Madison’s 52-49 victory against Virginia, security hadn’t even managed to begin clearing the court Tuesday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. JMU fans had waited years for this one and even as the public address announcer pleaded with fans to leave, the party wasn’t going to end so easily.
The Dukes withstood a late Virginia rally and got a pair of clutch baskets from Seton Hall transfer Takal Molson to hold on for the program’s first-ever victory against the ACC powerhouse that resides just on the other side of Shenandoah National Park.
It was another all-around team-effort for the Dukes (8-2), who delighted the JMU-record crowd of 8,439 fans and pulled out the victory without a double-figure scorer. Vado Morse led the Dukes with nine points while Molson finished with eight.
“It came to a moment in the game at 3:33 we were down one with the ball,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “Our guys, I wanted them to enjoy that moment. I wanted them to believe they could win the game. Just to come out and make the plays down the stretch was very hard and we probably made just one more than they did.”
Molson’s final bucket was a tough turnaround jumper in the lane before Virginia’s final 3-point attempt missed and the JMU celebration began.
Jayden Gardner, an East Carolina transfer who is now 1-3 in his career against JMU, led the Cavaliers (6-4) with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Kihei Clark added 11 points and three assists, but for the most part Virginia struggled to get scoring anywhere else, finishing 4-for-26 from 3-point range.
“It’s happened to us a few times we had open looks and we just couldn’t make shots,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “We said try to throw it inside and try to be aggressive. I told them in the second half, ‘well done.’ So we build on that and keep working to improve.”
It took JMU a while to harness the energy in the building after the student section was overflowing and rowdy more than an hour before tipoff. With the Dukes shooting too strong on most of their early shot attempts, they converted on just one of their first eight over the game’s first eight minutes.
But JMU was locked in on the defensive end from the start and once a few shots started falling, the tide turned. What was at one point a 10-2 U.Va. advantage turned into a JMU lead as the Dukes went on a 22-1 run and held the Cavs without a field goal for nearly 13 minutes before Clark hit a 3-pointer just before halftime.
“This is a very big win for all of us,” Richmond native Charles Falden said after scoring seven points, including a go-ahead jumper in the final two minutes. “I had a lot of family here as well and they just wanted us to come out with the win and we got the win.”
Even with Clark’s buzzer beater, JMU went to halftime with a double-digit lead, 24-14, holding Virginia to its lowest output in a half this season.
The Cavaliers were less hapless on offense to start the second half and closed the gap to seven points a few minutes in, but the Dukes got back-to-back 3-pointers from Charles Falden and Julien Wooden to quickly get the crowd right back into it.
But the Cavaliers didn’t make it easy for JMU to ever completely pull away and after pushing the lead back to 13 points, the Cavs used buckets in the paint from Gardner and Francisco Caffaro to get back within six, 41-35, midway through the second period.
At that point the Dukes’ offensive woes returned and Virginia came fully alive with a 10-0 run capped by an Armaan Franklin jumper to give U.Va. its first lead of the second half, 45-44, with less than four minutes to go.
From there the teams went blow for blow with Franklin twice more scoring to answer go-ahead baskets by the Dukes until Molson’s back-to-back jumpers gave JMU a three-point cushion with just 22 seconds remaining.
Not long after, Molson and the rest of the Dukes were mobbed by their fellow JMU students.
“It was beautiful,” Molson said. “The definition of college basketball right there. They were all over the court and they were active beforehand, even 70 minutes before the game. It’s a big boost of confidence for us.”
Virginia 14 35 — 49
James Madison 24 28 — 52
VIRGINIA (49) — Gardner 6 0-0 12, Clark 4 0-0 11, Franklin 4 1-2 9, Shedrick 3 2-2 8, Beekman 1 2-2 5, Caffaro 1 1-2 3, Murray 0 1-2 1, Stattman 0 0-0 0, McCorkle 0 0-0 0, Milicic Jr. 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 7-10 49.
JAMES MADISON (52) — Morse 3 1-2 9, Molson 4 0-0 8, Falden 3 0-2 7, Wooden 3 0-0 7, Amadi 2 2-4 6, Strickland 3 1-2 7, Sule 3 0-0 6, Ihenacho 1 0-1 2, Hodge 0 0-0 0, Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 4-11 52.
3-Point Goals — Virginia 4 (Clark 3, Beekman), James Madison 4 (Morse 2, Falden, Wooden).
