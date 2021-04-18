That’s not how anyone thought it would go.
James Madison is the No. 3 seed for the FCS postseason. The 16-team field was revealed Sunday on ESPNU.
The Dukes, who went 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association to capture the conference’s South Division crown, were No. 1 in the playoff committee’s lone public ranking – prior to the selection show – released earlier this month. JMU has also held steady at No. 1 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the FCS coaches poll.
The top seed for the tournament went to Missouri Valley Conference champion South Dakota State while Sam Houston State, the Southland Conference winner, earned the No. 2 spot and Ohio Valley Conference champion Jacksonville State earned the No. 4 seed.
What was expected is the first-round matchup the Dukes are faced with.
JMU will host unseeded VMI in Harrisonburg at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Keydets (6-1), champions of the Southern Conference, wrapped up their regular season with a victory over The Citadel in a rivalry contest.
JMU is making its seventh straight postseason appearance while VMI is in the playoffs for the first time ever in its history.
The campuses in Harrisonburg and Lexington are separated by only 57 miles of I-81, but the Dukes and the Keydets have met only 13 times before with the most recent encounter coming in 2009. The Dukes hold a 10-3 edge in the series.
The winner advances to the quarterfinals to face the winner of the first-round matchup between host North Dakota and Missouri State, two Missouri Valley Conference members.
Also on the Dukes’ side of the bracket is defending national champion North Dakota State, which hosts Big Sky member Eastern Washington on Saturday. No. 2-seed Sam Houston State welcomes Big South champion Monmouth to Huntsville, Texas for an opening-round game.
