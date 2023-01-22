James Madison salvaged a road split for the week, rallying from 15 points down Thursday to beat Troy in overtime 89-87 but failing to repeat that feat Saturday at Southern Miss, where the Eagles handled JMU 83-70 in Sun Belt Conference men's basketball action.
The Dukes are now 13-8 overall and 4-4 in the Sun Belt, two games behind Marshall, Southern Miss, and Louisiana, who are in a three-way tie for first.
Vado Morse was the hero for the Dukes on Thursday. The senior guard scored a game-high 25 points, including 11 in overtime, and hit the game-winner from just inside the 3-point arc with less than a second remaining.
Morse led four JMU players in double figures, including Terrence Edwards, who finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, and three assists.
Edwards followed it up with another big game at Southern Miss, finishing with 18 points and eight rebounds. But the Dukes, playing without big man Alonzo Sule in both games, had no answer for Southern Miss’ DeAndre Pinckney.
Pinckney finished with a career-high 28 points, four rebounds, and five assists, as Southern Miss won its third straight.
JMU returns home for a pair of games Thursday and Saturday against Coastal Carolina and Louisiana Monroe.
