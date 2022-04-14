James Madison and head coach Curt Cignetti agreed to a three-year contract extension, keeping him in Harrisonburg through the 2027 season, the program announced Thursday morning.
The contract is an extension of Cignetti’s original deal, but JMU is expected to restructure it to reflect the move to the FBS and salaries of other coaches in the Sun Belt in the coming months, sources told the Daily News-Record.
"We're excited to execute this extension to keep Curt Cignetti under contract at James Madison through the 2027 season," JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne said in a statement. “His emphasis on student-athlete welfare and his approach to promoting an atmosphere of accountability and shared success will suit us well as we transition to FBS football.”
Cignetti has led the Dukes to a 33-5 record with three Colonial Athletic Association titles and deep runs in the FCS playoffs in his first three seasons.
JMU has had 25 total FCS All-Americans since Cignetti arrived and has had three players earn national player of the year honors: Ron’Dell Carter (2019 Phil Steele FCS National Defensive Player of the Year), Cole Johnson (2021 CFPA FCS National Performer of the Year) and Ethan Ratke (2021 Fred Mitchell Outstanding Place Kicker).
The Dukes will make their FBS debut against Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 3 at Bridgeforth Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.