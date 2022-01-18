Tensions tend to run high when James Madison and Elon get together on the hardwood.
And for the second consecutive meeting, a pair of technical fouls called against the Dukes could have lingering effects for the JMU men's basketball team.
Sophomore guard Terell Strickland was ejected from Monday's 90-67 loss at Elon after receiving a pair of technicals following a foul call against the Dukes in the second half.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Byington and Strickland were scheduled to talk to Colonial Athletic Association commissioner Joe D'Antonio as the league reviewed whether Strickland would receive a suspension ahead of Thursday's home game against UNC Wilmington.
“We’re going to communicate with Joey D, the commissioner of the CAA to kind of figure out what’s the next step,” Byington said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “That’s supposed to take place this afternoon. Anything with a coach or player who has been ejected from a game, it’s up to the discretion of the CAA commissioner. He gets to decide. I think he talks to the referee who made the call, talks to the coach and the player and makes his decision from there. We’ll talk to him and we’ll respect his decision whatever he says, but it’s a possibility of a game suspension or it’s a possibility of an internal reprimand.”
JMU fell behind by 22 points early in the game, but had cut the Elon lead to 12 on multiple occasions in the second half before the series of technicals put the game out of reach for good. After JMU’s Justin Amadi was called for a foul against the Phoenix’s Michael Graham, Strickland and Graham exchanged words while heading to their benches.
Strickland was hit with a technical after walking away from Graham, then hit with another on the way to the bench and had to be physically removed from the court by Dukes assistant coaches.
“It was definitely something that was said to a player on another team,” Byington said. “My feeling on it was he definitely deserved that first technical. It was a lot of emotions. It was a rough physical game and our guys felt like it was not quite being fairly called for them. He had a bad response. I thought it was fairly called on the first one. The second one, he was walking to the bench. I don’t think you search, you look for that one.”
Elon made six straight free throws to effectively put the game away.
“I don’t like to comment on that stuff,” Elon coach Mike Schrage said in a postgame news conference. “I don’t even know what happened. It got a little chippy under our basket there and I’m not even sure.”
If the sequence sounded familiar to JMU fans, it’s because the Dukes experienced something similar last March in the CAA Tournament.
Late in that contest, with the Dukes clinging to a lead, Elon’s Hunter McIntosh drew a foul and scored. After Byington told the referee he believed the same call could have been made when JMU had the ball on a previous possession, the Dukes coach received a technical foul.
Elon used a five-point possession to take the lead and won the conference quarterfinal matchup by a point.
In all, JMU has received five technical fouls in four games against Elon since Byington arrived last season. Former JMU forward Zach Jacobs was T’d up early in that CAA Tournament game for saying “and one” after drawing a foul and scoring. When Byington asked official Jamie Luckie if saying “and one” was deserving of a technical, Luckie boisterously responded “It is today.”
During a regular-season game last season in Harrisonburg, JMU’s Julien Wooden received a technical foul along with Elon’s Ike Ndugba after a fight nearly broke out following a hard foul by Chuck Hannah on former JMU standout Matt Lewis, the 2021 CAA Player of the Year.
“I think it’s two styles that make it competitive,” Byington said. “We’re a very aggressive team. Our aggressiveness last night was too much. We almost took ourselves out and made mistakes being too aggressive. They are a physical team that clutches, grabs, holds. Some of the screens are physical, moving, whatever else. It’s our style and their style that kind of combine to make a highly-competitive game.”
JMU is 2-2 against the Phoenix over the past two seasons with the Dukes winning a pair of regular-season games by double digits before the heartbreaker in last season’s CAA tourney and Monday’s 23-point loss, the most lopsided of the Byington era at JMU.
The Dukes (11-4, 2-2 CAA) are set to return to action Thursday against CAA-leading UNCW, a 7 p.m. start at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Elon is scheduled to make a return trip to Harrisonburg on Feb. 10.
