James Madison didn’t play from behind until the ninth inning, but the Dukes weren’t able to create any offense when they needed it most.
The Dukes (17-15) led by as many as three runs in the contest, but each time No. 24 Maryland (26-7) was able to cut into the lead or match JMU’s offense.
Maryland used a two-run single from Jacob Orr to tie the game in the eighth and a solo home run to lead off the ninth to win 8-7 on Wednesday evening at Veterans Memorial Park.
Orr, who hadn’t played in almost a month, finished with five RBIs after entering the day with six of them on the season.
The Dukes’ offense was able to generate runs, but the Terrapins were there to answer each time, including stringing together a three-run fourth inning to tie the game at five.
“It’s a roller coaster of emotions, but that’s a good team,” redshirt junior shortstop Mason Dunaway said. “It’ll help us in the long run.”
The Dukes first found offense from freshman catcher Jason Schivaone, who hit his second home run of the season in the second inning, driving in two runs in the process to cap a three-run frame.
“I think Jason Schiavone’s come into his own … now starting to figure out his swing a little bit,” Ikenberry said. “I think he’s one of our unsung heroes.”
JMU also found success taking advantage of the Terrapins’ mistakes. Dunaway scored while stealing third and the catcher’s throw went into the outfield in the fourth inning and redshirt junior utility player Trevon Dabney scored from second on a wild pitch in the seventh.
The Dukes had an opportunity to score runs in the eighth with their first two base runners reaching on an error and a walk. head coach Marlin Ikenberry elected to pinch hit freshman designated hitter Ryan Dooley for Schiavone.
Dooley worked an eight-pitch at-bat with runners on second and third with one out, but struck out swinging.
“I was proud of how we executed during the game, it was just that last at-bat for Dooley,” Ikenberry said. “If he hits a single there, it could be a whole different day.”
JMU has lost its last three games by a combined three runs after being walked-off on in the last two games against the College of Charleston this past weekend.
“I really think it’s all in our heads, in between our ears,” Schiavone said. “Things happen in baseball. I think it’s all about us trying to push through all these little things that might be happening in the game. … Things are going to fall down for us eventually.”
Maryland 002 300 021 8 12 4
James Madison 032 100 7 6 0
Ott, Van Buren, Robinson, Belgrave, Heine, Falco and Shliger. Czerwinski, Culkin, Piccolino, Mozoki, Ottinger, Vogatsky and Schiavone. Vogatsky and Lapoint. W — Falco (1-0). L — Vogatsky (2-4). HR: JMU: Schiavone, second inning, one on. UMD: Alleyne, ninth inning, none on.
