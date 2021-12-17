FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State defensive back Destin Talbert came to the rescue Friday night at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.
Talbert intercepted James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson late in the fourth quarter to help the Bison hold off the Dukes for a 20-14 victory in the NCAA Division I FCS semifinals before 16,550 fans.
The Bison (13-1) advanced to the FCS national title game for the ninth time in the past 11 seasons, knocking off a James Madison prorgram that is headed to the FBS next season. NDSU improved to 31-1 in the FCS playoffs at the Fargodome. JMU knocked off the Bison at the dome in the 2016 semifinals.
NDSU has won three consecutive games against James Madison with the previous two coming in the 2017 and 2019 title games in Frisco, Texas.
The Dukes were at the Bison 7-yard line when Johnson threw a pass to the end zone and Talbert made a spectacular one-handed interception in the end zone with 3 minutes, 5 seconds to play in the fourth quarter. Johnson entered the game with two interceptions this season. The Bison double that number with two interceptions in the semifinals.
After the Talbert intercepton, James Madison got the ball back with 55 seconds remaining and drove past midfield, but ran out of time with the ball at the NDSU 45.
The Bison took the lead for good early in the fourth after fullback Hunter Luepke caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cam Miller, giving NDSU a 20-14 lead with 13 minutes, 44 seconds to play in the fourth. That was Luepke’s second TD catch. Luepke had a monster game, rushing for 110 yards on 19 attempts. He also caught three passes for 89 yards, including the two scores.
James Madison, which started slow on offense, had a strong start to the second half with an 80-yard scoring drive that lasted 13 plays. Johnson zipped a 13-yard touchdown pass to receiver Antwane Wells Jr. to trim the NDSU lead to 13-7 with 8:51 to play in the third quarter.
Johnson added a 4-yard touchdown pass to receiver Devin Ravenel to give the Dukes a 14-13 lead with 1:26 remaining in the third quarter. The Dukes blocked a punt that gave them the ball at the NDSU 41, setting up the go-ahead score. JMU scored six plays after the blocked punt.
NDSU got on the board first after Luepke caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Miller with 5:12 remaining in the first quarter. That capped a 60-yard drive that took five plays. Miller completed all four of his pass attempts on that scoring march.
The Bison extended that lead early in the second quarter after Jake Reinholz booted a 43-yard field goal with 13:03 remaining in the first half. That drive started at the NDSU 28-yard line and stalled at the JMU 25.
The Bison added to their lead late in the second half after Reinholz hit a 20-yard field goal that gave NDSU a 13-0 lead with two seconds to play before halftime. The Bison had a first-and-goal at the JMU 2-yard line after a pass interference call, but settled for three points to close out the first 30 minutes.
NDSU gained 193 yards on 38 plays, while limiting the Dukes to 71 yards on 19 plays in the opening half. Luepke had a big first half, rushing for 57 yards on eight attempts to go along with his aforementioned 32-yard TD catch. The Bison had the ball for nearly 20 minutes in the first half.
The Dukes drove to the Bison 32 early in the second quarter, but NDSU safety Dawson Weber intercepted a Johnson pass in the end zone. The Bison finished with 339 yards on 62 plays. JMU finished with 305 yards on 61 plays.
Johnson completed 24 of 35 passes for 205 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Dukes were held to season lows in points and yards from scrimmage. The Bison limited JMU to 95 rushing yards on 27 attempts.
