BOSTON – Lauren Satchell, Eveline Zwager and Kara McClure each scored once for James Madison field hockey and the Dukes blanked Northeastern 3-0 on Sunday to capture the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season title.
JMU (5-1, 5-0 CAA) rattled off four straight victories en route to the crown. It’s the fifth regular-season league championship for the Dukes in their history. Goalkeeper Brandelyn Heinbaugh recorded three saves to secure the shutout for JMU. Northeastern dropped to 3-7 overall and 1-3 in the conference.
In other local sports this weekend:
Men’s Soccer
James Madison 4, Hofstra 3 (PKs): On Saturday in Philadelphia, James Madison won its third straight Colonial Athletic Association tournament championship outlasting Hofstra, 4-3 in penalty kicks after a scoreless regulation and pair of overtime periods.
For JMU (5-0-3), Alex Krakowiak, Rodrigo Robles, Tyler Clegg and Luca Erhardt all converted their penalty-kick opportunities to secure the victory. Hofstra fell to 5-2-3.
College Baseball
James Madison 7, Charleston 1: Turner Ashby graduate Justin Showalter dazzled in James Madison’s 7-1 over College of Charleston in Colonial Athletic Association action on Sunday in Mt. Pleasant, S.C.
The right-handed pitcher carried a no-hitter into the seventh and finished by tossing 8 2/3 innings of one-run ball. He allowed just two hits and struck out four.
The Dukes, who dropped Saturday’s contest 15-3, improved to 6-9 overall and 3-3 in the league with Sunday’s victory. Charleston is 15-15 (7-5 CAA).
Bridgewater 15, Guilford 3: In an Old Dominion Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep at Guilford on Saturday, Bridgewater College combined for 28 runs and 38 hits across the twin bill. BC (10-8, 9-7 ODAC) took the first game 13-6 and the second game 15-3.
Harrisonburg High School product Kevin Navedo was 5-for-8 with a pair of homers, six RBIs and three runs scored in the two games for the Eagles.
Lynchburg 2, Eastern Mennonite 1: Pitcher John Judy threw seven innings of two-run ball with four strikeouts, but Lynchburg edged Eastern Mennonite 2-1 in a makeup game on Sunday at Lynchburg.
Judy, who pitched for the Broadway Bruins in the Rockingham County Baseball League this past summer, is now 1-2 on the season. EMU (5-9, 5-9 ODAC) also was swept at home in a doubleheader on Saturday against Randolph-Macon.
College Softball
James Madison 8, Elon 2: No. 24 James Madison completed a Colonial Athletic Association series sweep of Elon with an 8-2 win in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park.
The Dukes (22-1, 11-1 CAA) won Sunday’s first game 8-2 and Saturday’s game 10-9.
Page County alum Kate Gordon was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in the series finale. JMU got home runs from Lynsey Meeks, Emily Phillips and Michelle Sullivan to finish off the sweep.
For Elon (13-17, 6-6 CAA), Broadway graduate Ally Repko homered on Saturday and then again in the second game on Sunday.
Pfeiffer 2, Bridgewater 1: Bridgewater College lost all four of its weekend games, falling in a doubleheader sweep to Pfeiffer in non-conference action on Sunday and to Emory & Henry in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play on Saturday.
The Eagles are now 10-10 overall and 7-7 in the ODAC.
Ferrum 9, Eastern Mennonite 3: Eastern Mennonite dropped its eighth straight game on Saturday when it fell in the second contest, 9-3, of an Old Dominion Athletic Conference doubleheader at Ferrum. The Royals (2-18, 0-14 ODAC) lost the first game, 6-4.
Women’s Lacrosse
James Madison 14, Towson 12: Eleven first-half goals propelled James Madison in its 14-12 home win over No. 15 Towson in a non-conference contest on Sunday at Sentara Park.
Kacey Knobloch led the Dukes (7-4) with four goals and Isabella Peterson added three. Towson (8-4) got four goals apiece from Blair Pearre and Kaitlyn Thornton.
Ferrum 14, Bridgewater 12: At Jopson Atheltic Complex on Saturday, Ferrum used five goals from Kaitlyn Harley and edged Bridgewater College, 14-12, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference match.
BC (3-6, 3-4 ODAC) got five goals from Lauren Roberts.
Guilford 18, Eastern Mennonite 6: Guilford tallied five of the game’s first six goals and never looked back in an 18-6 win over Eastern Mennonite on Saturday in Harrisonburg.
The Royals dropped to 1-6 overall and 0-6 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Men’s Lacrosse
Lynchburg 20, Bridgewater 8: Three Lynchburg players had at least three goals and the Hornets routed Bridgewater College 20-8 on Saturday at BC.
The Eagles fell to 2-4 overall and in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Women’s Volleyball
Bridgewater 3, Randolph 0: In an Old Dominion Athletic Conference tri-match at Nininger Hall, Bridgewater College swept meetings with Randolph and Guilford.
Across the two matches, the Eagles (6-4, 6-4 ODAC) got 11 kills from Turner Ashby graduate Nadia Valle.
Washington & Lee 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: On Sunday at Yoder Arena, Washington & Lee swept an Old Dominion Athletic Conference volleyball match 34-32, 25-18, 26-16 from Eastern Mennonite.
The Royals fell to 3-8 overall and 3-7 in the ODAC.
