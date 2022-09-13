Shortly after James Madison’s blowout win over Norfolk State on Saturday, the focus on the locker room flipped to the Dukes’ next opponent: Appalachian State.
The Mountaineers were just hours removed from their first win of the season — a road win at No. 6 Texas A&M.
Inside the locker room at Bridgeforth Stadium, JMU’s players and staff saw the score on their phones and knew what the Dukes’ next game presented. But instead of having to suit up against App State a week from that moment, JMU has two weeks to prepare for the Mountaineers with a bye week this Saturday.
“We got to lock in the next two weeks,” redshirt junior offensive lineman Nick Kidwell said. “We have 14 days to get ready for the team that just beat the No. 6 team in the country.”
App State’s defense held Texas A&M’s offense on its side of the 50-yard line for virtually the entire game, just a week after the Mountaineers gave up 63 points to North Carolina at home.
But for Kidwell, the opportunity to lace it up with a team that made a splash against a top-10 team will show what the Dukes’ offensive line can do.
“Just to see what we’re made of,” Kidwell said. “On paper, we’re a young team, but we’ve played a lot of football. The young guys have played a lot of football. … See what we’re made of up front.”
Next weekend’s game, which is set for a 3:30 p.m. start on ESPN+ in front of a sellout crowd, will be JMU’s first Sun Belt Conference game and redshirt sophomore nose guard James Carpenter is looking forward to battling it out with the East Division favorite.
“We’re ready for the challenge,” Carpenter said. “This is kind of what we all want to play for as football players. It’s going to be a hostile environment there.”
Before the Dukes travel to Boone, NC, for the game, they have work to do.
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti already got a head start on watching the Mountaineers film against the Tar Heels. He said he had watched that game two or three times before JMU’s game against Norfolk State.
Cignetti said the Dukes will watch film on App State on Tuesday before practicing against the Moutnaineers’ scheme on Wednesday and Thursday during their off week. He’s focused on App State, but Cignetti wants to clean up the Dukes’ penalties this week too.
JMU was penalized six times for 70 yards against Middle Tennessee and five times for 41 yards against Norfolk State.
“I just want to use every day as much as we can,” Cignetti said. “We still need to cut out some undisciplined penalties, play a little smarter with more discipline at times. There’s always areas to improve.”
Redshirt senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese said he’s going to “lock in” with the bye week, watching film to get ready for the Moutaineers.
It’s JMU’s first of two bye weeks this season, but Agyei-Obese thinks it will be very helpful for the Dukes.
“This bye week is big for us,” Agyei-Obese said. “We can get a lot done, we just have to go about it the right way.”
Agyei-Obese isn’t alone.
It’s an early off week, but Cignetti wants to make the most of it before playing the team’s first road game of the season.
“We’ll make it beneficial because it’s on the schedule,” Cignetti said. “We’re going to use it to our advantage, you know what I mean.”
