A new era for James Madison football begins on Wednesday as the Dukes open fall camp as an FBS team for the first time.
While at the podium during Sun Belt media day last week in New Orleans, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti joked about this offseason feeling like a vacation after playing 21 games in one calendar year during 2021.
“This offseason, I felt like I’ve been on vacation for three months,” Cignetti said. “I feel like this vacation’s lasted forever. We’re anxious to get back to work.”
The Dukes are on the cusp of their inaugural season at college football’s highest division, but that won’t change the approach to camp.
Cignetti joked that if there was a better way of doing things, he would have already installed it long before the move to the FBS. Though there won’t be any major changes for JMU, Cignetti is looking for a finer attention to detail from his players.
“Now that we’re getting ready to go to camp, it’s the same groceries for me,” Cignetti said. “I’m looking for our guys to commit to a higher standard and do the little things a little better. The commitment level and discipline, I’m ramping it up a little bit.”
That attention to detail is something that redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu said is similar to the FCS playoffs.
Though the attention to detail will be at a higher level, the Dukes are just excited to get back on the field.
Graduate student running back Percy Agyei-Obese is back for his final collegiate season after playing in just four games last fall due to multiple injuries and is excited to hit the practice field again.
“I’m looking forward to the competition, just building that competitive edge with the defense,” Agyei-Obese said. “Going against them every day, at the end of the day, we’re bettering each other.”
For Ukwu, fall camp brings out the competitive juices in most players.
“Camp is always an exciting time, a lot of animosity,” Ukwu said. “There’s a lot of energy and testosterone built up, so it’s a lot of fun when things get aggressive and people start fighting and stuff.”
This week will be the first week that most of, if not all, of the JMU roster will be on the same field. During spring practice, the Dukes were without more than 10 first or second-string players that were recovering from injuries and postseason surgeries.
JMU will have those players back on the field, plus a handful of transfers that committed to the purple and gold during the spring. That list includes Michigan State transfer cornerback Antoine Booth, NC State transfer cornerback Nehki Meredith and Liberty transfer offensive lineman Andrew Adair.
On top of that, the Dukes enter fall camp with a three-way quarterback battle, which began during spring practice. Graduate student Todd Centeio and redshirt freshman Billy Atkins split first-team reps during the spring, while true freshman Alonza Barnett III saw action with the second and third strings.
Ukwu is ready to see the newcomers hit the field for the first time as JMU players, but also noted that everyone is competing to keep their starting spots on the team.
“Camp is going to be a time where you really get to see what type of team you’re going to have going into the fall,” Ukwu said. “Are people going to step up or are people going to fall short of expectations? I think that’s the exciting thing in football because you have to come in every day and win your spot. If you don’t, you’re going to lose it and you might not get it back.”
The Dukes will hit the artificial turf at Bridgeforth Stadium on Wednesday morning, one step closer to kickoff against Middle Tennessee for the team’s season opener in September.
But for now, after what felt like a “vacation” and a trip to New Orleans, Cignetti can’t wait to walk out onto the field and see his full crop of players in drills.
“I’m just excited to get back on the field, go through the process of preparing practice and being out there on the practice field,” Cignetti said. “Seeing our guys improve, our coaches coach the guys, coming in watching practice, evaluating what we’re doing, evaluating how our guys are improving and progressing. I just love all that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.