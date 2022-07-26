NEW ORLEANS — When Georgia Southern offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis was looking to fill out his coaching staff, he reached out to his football contacts and one name kept popping up: Bryan Schor.
Schor, who led James Madison to the 2016 FCS national title, spent the last two seasons as an offensive graduate assistant at East Carolina under former Dukes’ coach Mike Houston. It was his first coaching job since leaving Harrisonburg and Schor quickly built a name for himself in the coaching world.
Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton said Schor has “built a great resume for himself as a young person.”
“We thought it was a great fit,” Helton said. “It was evident in our initial conversations with Bryan how talented he was and I look for great things from him in the future.”
Schor’s official title on the Eagles’ staff is an offensive analyst, but his knowledge from leading the Dukes as the team’s quarterback has paid off in the coaching world.
“Being a quarterback by trade, he brings a brilliant offensive mind,” Helton said. “Obviously having grown in that JMU culture, he knows work ethic and is a great coach. We’re very fortunate to have coach Schor.”
The Milford, Pa., native logged more than 7,000 yards and 62 touchdowns in four seasons at JMU, including his final pair as the Dukes’ starter. Now, he’s set to be on the other sideline from his alma mater when the Dukes visit Statesboro, Ga., in October.
As Helton begins his first year at the helm of the Eagles, he’s optimistic that Schor will grow as a coach as he gains experience.
“Bryan’s a talented young coach, he really is,” Helton said. “I think he has the opportunity to be a star in this profession.”
Dukes React To Preseason Ranking
When the Sun Belt released its preseason poll on Monday afternoon, the Dukes weren’t in familiar territory. They were picked second to last in the East Division.
“We’re in an unusual position. Normally I’m standing up here and we’re one of the favorites to win a national championship and the unanimous favorite to win a conference championship,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said standing at the podium during Sun Belt media day. “And today we are picked next to last in the eastern division.”
Cignetti didn’t harp too much on the ranking and believes his team is going to be a competitive team in the Sun Belt.
Appalachian State was picked to win the East Division, while Louisiana was selected to win the West.
Graduate student running back Percy Agyei-Obese said the coaches haven’t seen JMU, so they put them towards the bottom.
“We’re the new kids in school,” Agyei-Obese said. “We understand we’re the new kids. … No one’s mad, no one’s upset. We’re just going to go out there and play ball.”
Redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu echoed a similar sentiment.
“My initial reaction was like ‘Oh, that’s nice,’” Ukwu said. “We’re a new team. They don’t know who we are, they don’t know what to expect. … I don’t think it matters.”
JMU-ODU Rivalry Need A Trophy?
As JMU is set to square off with Old Dominion for the final road game of the fall slate in Norfolk, many have talked about naming the rivalry between the two programs and giving it a trophy.
Though many in-state rivalries in college football have names, ODU head coach Ricky Rahne thinks it shouldn’t be something that’s forced.
“One thing about college football, if you look at the named games or the games with trophies, they were very organic,” Rahne said. “The trophies that matter are organic.”
Rahne, who previously was an assistant at Penn State before taking the helm of the Monarchs, thought of the rivalry between the Nittany Lions and Michigan State as an example.
Penn State didn’t have a true rival in the BIG 10 and Michigan State was the team picked to become the Nittany Lions’ premier foe. With that came a trophy, which wasn’t the best, Rahne said.
“We made this god awful trophy called the Land Grant trophy, which is the ugliest trophy in college football,” Rahne said with a laugh. “We cared about beating Michigan State because that was a big game, people don’t care about the trophy.”
Rahne said there was one year the Nittany Lions were excited to win the trophy, but that was because Michigan State had “kind of rubbed their noses in it the year before.”
“After that, our kids didn’t care,” Rahne said. “I think it’s one of those things where it’s got to happen naturally because those are the ones that stick.”
