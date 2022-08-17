Standing at the podium during Sun Belt Conference media days in New Orleans, Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark awklondeged his team’s preseason ranking, but knew that isn’t his team’s goal.
The Mountaineers, who were picked to win the Sun Belt East while receiving 10 first-place votes, want to be on top at the end of the season, too.
“We always start with the end in mind,” Clark said. “Our goal is to be a conference champion and to be some sort of bowl champion.”
App State’s path to a Sun Belt regular season title starts with Troy visiting Boone, N.C., before James Madison travels there a week later.
But before the Mountaineers begin their run at their fifth Sun Belt title in the last seven years, they’ll face off with North Carolina at home and then travel to a preseason No. 6 Texas A&M.
Clark said that the start to the season will give the team a starting point to work off of before playing its first pair of Sun Belt opponents.
“It’s a very challenging schedule without a question,” Clark said. “We’re expecting 40,000-plus in that stadium [for UNC]. Boone will be rocking Saturday at noon for an ESPN kickoff and it gives us the chance to put our program on a national stage.”
The Mountaineers return a bulk of their offense from last season, including quarterback Chase Brice and running backs Camerun Peoples and Nate Noel — a pair of 1,000-yard rushers from last fall.
“We have a very deep room in the running back room and we tell our team all the time, we have one football,” Clark said. “Everybody wants the football. … We’re very stacked there, but again we have to throw the football also.”
Throwing the football won’t be an issue for App State with Brice back under center. The former Clemson and Duke signal-caller flashed improvement last fall in his first year at App State, throwing for 3,337 yards with 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
That was a big improvement from the year prior at Duke, where Brice threw for just 2,170 yards on 54.8 percent of his passes being completed with 10 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
“I was pretty much thrown in the fire,” Brice said of last season. “I meshed well with my teammates and from then on I look back on 2020 and I had to improve for us to be successful.”
This offseason, Brice tried to build on his progress by becoming more consistent. He said he wanted to have the same level of play from the first quarter to the fourth quarter in each game he steps on the field this season.
Outside of Brice, the Mountaineers are looking for wide receivers to step up this season after they lost their top four wideouts — Corey Sutton, Thomas Hennigan, Jalen Virgil and Malik Williams — to graduation.
App State’s top returning receiver is redshirt sophomore Christian Wells, who logged 12 receptions for 243 yards and two touchdowns last fall. After Wells, it’s sophomore Christian Horn, who caught five passes for 46 yards last season.
The Mountaineers also brought in UCF transfer wideout Kaedin Robinson and SMU transfer receiver Tyler Page to bolster their wide receiving corps this fall.
“It’s their time to shine,” Brice said of the younger receivers. “Last year, we had four great guys, they’re all in the league now, but they’ll be the first to tell you they’re so excited to see these guys make a stamp, some sort of mark to start their career.”
Defensively, the Mountaineers are led by preseason All-American cornerback Steven Jones Jr., but are without five of their top seven tacklers.
App State lost the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year D’Marco Jackson, who logged a team-high 120 tackles last season, as well as T.D. Roof and defensive linemen Caleb Spurlin and Demetrius Taylor to graduation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.