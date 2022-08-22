Last fall, Arkansas State struggled to run the football and in the Sun Belt Conference that’s an issue.
The conference is known to be a run-heavy league and the Red Wolves only managed to average 2.8 yards per carry a season ago, ranking last in the conference. Arkansas State also logged the second-worst rushing success rate in the nation last fall, gaining positive yardage on just 29.2 percent of its carries, per Athlon Sports.
But head coach Butch Jones thinks the rushing attack will be much improved this fall.
“We knew we had to get bigger, stronger, more explosive up front,” Jones said. “I’m excited about our running back position. I think it’s one of our most complete positions we have on our football team right now.”
The Red Wolves rushing attack, led by former Iowa State back Johnnie Lang, will greet James Madison on Oct. 8 in Jonesboro, Ark., for the two programs’ first-ever meeting.
Lang, who started in three games last season, is a player that Jones said might have made the biggest improvement over the offseason.
Lincoln Pare is back in the backfield as well for Arkansas State after rushing for 455 yards and a touchdown last season.
For quarterback James Blackman, he thinks the team’s confidence has grown this offseason when it comes to the rushing attack.
“Obviously the running game will help the passing game, but it comes to the guys up front,” Blackman said. “I feel like those guys have done a tremendous job of getting stronger in the weight room, getting faster and they're more motivated than ever. They want us to have a good running game, so we can have a good team.”
On the defensive side of the ball, the Red Wolves are looking to improve after giving up more than 40 points in six games last fall.
The defense’s improvement starts with a mindset, linebacker Kivon Bennett said.
“Sometimes we’d go out there and it didn’t feel like we were mentally prepared,” Bennett said. “We would start of super sluggish and feel like we’re just not ready to play out there. It’s not that we couldn’t play with people, it was that we wasn’t ready to play with them.”
That slow start would let teams go up by two or three scores, Bennett said, before the defense woke up and started to play.
Bennett, who logged eight sacks and 16.5 tackles for a loss last fall, said that if the defense starts a game with the same mindset, then the unit will see progress and improvement from last fall.
Arkansas State’s rushing attack might be improved and its defense is set to take a step, but the Red Wolves are a young team that went to the transfer portal to bolster its roster, both offensively and defensively.
Jones said about 70 percent of the roster is entering its first or second year of college football and the team spent a lot of time building chemistry. Jones said the team brought in a group of Navy SEALs during the offseason to talk about communication, teamwork and leadership.
Though the team worked to draw closer as one, Jones is still looking to see a winning mentality each day during the week in an effort to build off of a 2-10 (1-7 SBC) finish last fall.
“It still goes back to learning how to win,” Jones said. “And not just wanting to win, but deserving to win each and every day. The mindset that it involves and really understanding what winning football looks like, not only on days of competition, but throughout the course of the week.”
