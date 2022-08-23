When Clay Helton took the head coaching job at Georgia Southern in November, his commute to work became a whole lot easier.
Helton, who spent 12 seasons at USC, drove for anywhere from 47 minutes to just over an hour to get to the team’s facility in Los Angeles. Now his drive is seven minutes, or as he put it, two country songs and a half a cup of coffee.
Gone are the days of Helton sleeping at his office during game week and enter an easy drive to work with the Eagles.
What else will be gone when James Madison travels to Statesboro, Ga., on Oct. 15? Georgia Southern’s triple option.
The Eagles have utilized the triple option in the past and last season Georgia Southern averaged 193.3 yards per game on the ground, while throwing for an average of just 147.08 yards a contest.
Helton said he watched the Eagles’ final three games after he was hired and immediately knew the team had to be able to throw the ball.
“We will still be a physical, inside the tackle run team, but part of being at the FBS level is being able to push the ball down the field vertically,” Helton said. “When I looked at the job … the one thing I did see was that we needed to be a better passing team.”
Enter Kyle Vantrease.
Helton dipped his toe into the transfer portal and nabbed Vantrease, a three-year starter at quarterback with Buffalo, to lead the new-look Eagles’ offense in the signal-caller’s final collegiate season.
“It’s going to be explosive,” Vantrease said of Georgia Southern’s new offense. “It’s going to be fun to watch and it’s going to be a lot of fun to be a part of. We’re excited with the pieces we have in place to get this thing rolling.”
Vantrease has thrown for 4,755 yards during his college career, including 1,861 yards and eight touchdowns last season at Buffalo.
Helton thinks that installing an offense that isn’t dependent on the run will allow the Eagles to build sustained success, similar to what Georgia Southern saw during its time in the FCS with six national titles.
That will be a challenge in the Sun Belt East Division, which many have said is one of the toughest in the entire Group of Five and Helton knows that.
Though it will be tough, Helton expects his team to approach every day the same whether it’s a practice or it’s game day.
“If you make the mistake of looking forward and not being in the moment, not trying to go 1-0 each and every week and just concentrate on that week and that opponent, you’ll get your butt beat,” Helton said. “Our approach to this season will be living in the moment.”
The Eagles are set to enter the season with a new coach and a new-look offense, but sixth-year defensive lineman Dillon Springer thinks the team has done a good job adjusting so far.
“Our team has done a great job of adapting to the vision and to everything that’s ahead of us. That just shows the maturity of our team and the new level that we’re about to take a step towards.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.