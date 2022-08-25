While standing on stage during the Atlantic Coast Conference’s media day in a red suit from Men’s Warehouse, Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham was quick to answer a question on whether he would prefer to pass or run in a pressure situation.
“Pass,” Cunningham said without batting an eye.
That answer resulted in the moderator asking if Cunningham wanted to think about it for a moment, but he didn’t need to.
It was an interesting response considering Cunningham logged a career-high 1,031 rushing yards last season while passing for a career-high 2,941 yards.
Cunningham also ranks second in program history with 38 career rushing touchdowns as a quarterback, trailing former Cardinals great Lamar Jackson’s 50 career rushing scores.
“The team is going to look for me to run,” Cunningham said. “They look for me to pass, too, but I just feel more comfortable passing it.”
Cunningham isn’t a bad passer either. He cut down his interceptions in 2021, throwing just six after logging 12 the season prior.
“I've tried to pattern my game around that because I've been running for a long time and just building the passing game and just being consistent for the most part and just trusting my receivers,” Cunningham said. “When it's not there, of course, I'm going to take off and run. That's just the ability that God gave me. I can't do nothing about that.”
Cunningham’s dynamic ability will be a tall test for James Madison’s defense when the Dukes travel to Louisville on Nov. 5.
Not only will JMU have to prepare to stop the run, which ranked No. 22 nationally last season, but it will also have to be physical with its linebackers and secondary.
Louisville returns its leading receiver from a season ago, tight end Marshon Ford, a former walk-on that logged 94 receptions and 15 touchdowns last fall.
Defensively, the Cardinals allowed teams to find success running the football, ranking 97th in the FBS in opponent rushing success rate (42.5 percent) with opposing teams averaging 5.22 yards per carry.
That is something that JMU could exploit with a deep running back room if Louisville hasn’t fixed its problem through its first eight games.
Although its run defense wasn’t stellar a year ago, linebacker Yasir Abdullah was a force, logging a team-high 10 sacks, the most by any Louisville player since 2015.
Louisville offensive lineman Caleb Chandler provided some insight into what happens when going up against Abdullah in practice.
“A lot goes through my mind because Yasir is just a different animal,” Chandler said. “He is not just fast or strong; he is both. So it's like you got to have a whole different mindset when Yasir is lining up across from you.”
With Abdullah back, the Cardinals have a chance to improve their defense from a season ago, which allowed more than 3,100 yards passing and 2,000 yards on the ground.
But with any team that has one of the country’s premier quarterbacks, it all starts with him.
The Cardinals’ star quarterback, Cunningham, is set for his fourth and final season starting under center and he wants to build off of last season.
“Just being consistent,” Cunningham said. “That's been the biggest thing that [head coach Scott Satterfield] has been preaching it to me and all the other coaches. Consistency has been the biggest thing for me this offseason.”
