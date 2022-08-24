Marshall coach Charles Huff had not, as of Wednesday morning, officially named a starting quarterback. But Huff has made it clear in the preseason the Thundering Herd are counting on Texas Tech transfer Henry Colombi.
“Henry has come in and become the quarterback on the team,” Huff said at Sun Belt media days last month. “There’s a difference between being a quarterback on the team and being the quarterback on the team. The quarterback on the team is the leader. The quarterback has the confidence of the unit. The quarterback on the team confronts teammates when there is issues. That’s what Henry has done.”
Marshall visits JMU for Homecoming Oct. 22, one of the most anticipated regular season games in Dukes' history with only a few dozen tickets remaining. Marshall’s players and coaches know they have multiple challenges ahead of them before late October comes around, but they also anticipate games against James Madison and Old Dominion, fellow Sun Belt newbies from a neighboring state.
“I’ve been taking my time and focusing on Week 1,” Marshall linebacker Eli Neal said. “But if I’m talking about JMU and ODU, these are places I personally have never had a chance to travel to. I’ve never got to see that scenery, nor play in Virginia before, so I’m excited.”
Colombi will step in for Grant Wells, who also hit the transfer portal in the offseason, landing at Virginia Tech. But Colombi brings significant experience having started at Utah State and Texas Tech.
He completed nearly 65 percent of his passes for 1,291 yards last season for the Red Raiders.
Colombi's importance to the Herd has only grown this week as Marshall lost standout running back Rasheen Ali for the start of the season. Ali rushed for more than 1,400 yards and was a preseason first-team All-Sun Belt pick as Marshall joins the league.
The running game should still be a strong part of the Herd's offense, but Colombi could become the focal point early while Cam Fancher, his presumed back up, has also been developing.
“The transfer portal works both ways,” Huff said. “We lost a really good player. He got another opportunity. So two things. One, it gave us a chance for Cam Fancher, our true freshman quarterback who was already on our roster, to get all of spring. And obviously, Henry coming in, a veteran, it’s the most important position in all of sports. If you got one you’ve got a chance. If you don’t, it’s going to be difficult.”
The Herd also looked to the transfer portal on the other side of the ball. Players such as safety Jadarius Green-McKnight, a former four-star recruit who transferred from Florida State, and defensive linemen Isaiah Gibson (Kentucky) and Anthony Watts (Purdue) could offer an immediate boost in depth.
But the Herd players say the best thing is how well the new teammates fit in.
“Our recruiting staff did a great job of bringing in the guys we brought in so far,” Neal said. “I feel like the process has been a lot easier getting to gel and gain chemistry with these guys. We’re building on the chemistry and making that our main focus right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.