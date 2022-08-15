As James Madison begins its FBS transition year, the Dukes will open the season against Middle Tennessee.

Coincidentally, MTSU is the very program that helped JMU make its one-year move to the next level of college football possible.

The Dukes needed five FBS home games to be eligible to apply for an NCAA waiver to cut the normal two-year transition to one. The Sun Belt Conference gave JMU four home games and MTSU signed on to be the fifth in February.

It was a game that was two months in the making, as JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne started working on the matchup with MTSU in December. Two months later, he had a signed game contract.

“I was really glad last week to look down, see the ink on the page and see it finally approved,” Bourne said in a February press conference.

The Blue Raiders, who were picked to finish eighth in Conference USA in the league’s preseason poll, aren’t a pushover.

MTSU won five of its final seven games last fall to make the Bahamas Bowl, where they beat Toledo 31-24.

Now MTSU will travel to Harrisonburg on Sept. 3 to kick off the 2022 season and they’re in a similar quarterback situation as JMU with a fall camp competition.

Senior quarterback Chase Cunningham was inserted into the Blue Raiders starting offense midway through the fall a year ago when signal caller Bailey Hockman left the program. Cunningham was effective, throwing for 1,318 yards and 16 touchdowns with three interceptions before a season-ending knee injury against Southern Miss cut his year short.

With Cunningham out, MTSU turned to then-freshman quarterback Nicholas Vattiato, who passed for 1,047 yards and seven touchdowns with six interceptions in six games, including starting the final five of the Blue Raiders’ hot finish to the year.

Cunningham is back healthy this fall, but Vattiato has experience leading the team under center, so MTSU head coach Rick Stockstill has depth to work with at quarterback.

“Chase is a great young man. He’s a great team player. He cares about the team more than he cares about himself. He’s a really good leader for us. He’s healthy now. He’ll have a good competition at quarterback with him and Nick,” Stockstill told reporters at Conference USA’s media day in July. “Nick finished out the year the last four games when Chase got hurt and did a nice job. He got better and had a really good spring so with Chase and Nick at quarterback, I feel good about our situation.”

The Blue Raiders were a pass-heavy team a season ago and Stockstill wants to build a rushing attack this season. MTSU threw for 3,100 passing yards last season to only 1,667 yards on the ground on 456 attempts — good for 3.5 yards per carry.

Stockstill is looking for a more consistent rushing attack this fall, but said they won’t force one style or another in a game.

“You do what it takes to win the game, and that's the most important thing to me, just win,” Stockstill said. “Hopefully we will be able to run the ball better this year than past years."

Martell Pettaway was the Blue Raiders’ leading rusher last fall, rushing for 372 yards on 81 carries for three touchdowns. Frank Peasant added 304 yards on 79 carries and two scores as MTSU’s second-leading rusher.

When the Blue Raiders face off with the Dukes in September, their aerial attack will test JMU’s new-look secondary, which could have several young defensive backs playing a bulk of the snaps.

Defensively, the Blue Raiders lost three of their four all-conference selections from a year ago, but return with redshirt senior defensive end Jordan Ferguson, who logged 58 tackles with 16.5 tackles for a loss and a team-leading nine sacks last season.

MTSU’s defense led the country in turnovers a year ago, forcing 32, but lost safety Reed Blankenship and linebacker DQ Thomas to the NFL. Blankenship led the team with 110 tackles with one interception and two forced fumbles, while Thomas had two interceptions and a forced fumble.

“We got to piggyback off last year,” Ferguson said. “We’ve got to show those guys how to do things and it starts with the player-led practices. We know what to look forward to and we set high expectations last year, so we gotta keep going.”