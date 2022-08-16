The first two weeks of the season will be full of Sun Belt action for FCS program Norfolk State.
The Spartans, who are set to travel to James Madison on Sept. 10, open the season at Marshall before heading to Harrisonburg.
That two-week stretch is going to be telling for second-year Norfolk State coach Dawson Odums.
“It's going to tell us a lot about our football team,” Odums told WTKR in Norfolk at MEAC media day. “We're going to have to come out ready to go and there are a lot of things we'll need to be doing and doing very well because we're going to play two very good football teams right off the bat in the FBS.”
When the Spartans hit the field at Bridgeforth Stadium in September, it’ll be the third meeting between Norfolk State and James Madison. The Dukes are undefeated against the Spartans, most recently winning 17-0 in Norfolk in 2018.
The last time the Spartans played in Harrisonburg, the Dukes won 75-14 with nine different players recording a touchdown.
This season, Norfolk State is without Juwan Carter, its star quarterback from last season due to graduation.
Carter started all 11 games last season for the Spartans, passing for 2,511 yards with 21 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Though Norfolk State will be without its star signal-caller, it won’t shy away from its spread offense.
Odums said the Spartans will stick to their spread offense from last season and is confident in whichever quarterback starts for them this fall with a position battle in camp.
Norfolk State might not know who will start at quarterback this fall, but it has a premier running back in redshirt sophomore J.J. Davis, who was named the MEAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year in July.
Davis, a Cincinnati native logged 887 rushing yards last fall with 10 touchdowns on the ground and added another 194 receiving yards and a score. He averaged 7.2 yards per carry and averaged 12.9 per catch last fall.
Defensively, redshirt junior linebacker Tyler Long is back after leading the team in tackles with 78, including 3.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. Norfolk State’s secondary, which logged 14 interceptions a year ago, returns with six of the seven players that recorded at least one takeaway through the air.
The one player that didn’t return? Cornerback Devyn Coles, who transferred to JMU over the offseason.
Redshirt junior defensive back Justin Toler and redshirt senior defensive back Brandon Savage led Norfolk State with a trio of interceptions a piece last season.
In Odums’ first season in Norfolk, the Spartans started hot, winning six games in a row after losing their opening pair of contests.
Then, Norfolk State went cold, losing its final three games of the season.
Odums said his team was able to learn from that skid and hopes they can utilize that experience this season.
“Turnovers led to us letting teams back in it,” Odums said during his Media Day press conference. “Defensively, we couldn’t get off the field on third down and gave up some big plays. I really think we had a lot of growth in that. Those three games were something that we had to go through, that was part of our journey.”
