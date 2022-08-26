Last season, Old Dominion finished its slate on a tear, winning its last five games in a row to punch its ticket to the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
The Monarchs didn’t start as hot as they finished, a meager 1-6 record before becoming one of the hottest teams in the country.
Now this season, ODU wants to start off strong, not just finish strong.
“Start fast and finish,” safety R’Tarriun Johnson said at Sun Belt media day. “Some games we started fast and didn’t finish, some games we started slow and finished. So I’ll say we just put both of them together.”
But just because the Monarchs were able to make a complete 180-degree turn last season, head coach Ricky Rahne doesn’t think that momentum carries over into this season.
With the transfer portal and losing players to graduation, Rahne said each year college football teams have to rebuild their program and teach the culture to the new players.
“We do have guys that have been in the system for two years, guys that know what’s expected of them,” Rahne said. “That's important because they can help establish that culture going forward. And they know what winning looks like as well.”
The Monarchs will be tested early in the season before James Madison travels to Norfolk on Nov. 12, as ODU will face off with Virginia Tech, Virginia and Liberty during its non-conference slate.
Those three games plus the Monarchs’ Sun Belt East slate make ODU’s schedule tough, but Rahne isn’t afraid of the competition.
“We have a challenging schedule, but like I told some people, we don’t play them all at once,” Rahne said. “We’ve got to be focused on being 1-0 each and every week.”
In order to accomplish Rahne’s goal of one game at a time, it’ll start with ODU’s offense, which returns 10 of its 11 starters from last season.
The Monarchs entered fall camp with a three-way quarterback competition, but Hayden Wolff, who started the last seven games for ODU a year ago, won the job.
Wolff went 5-2 as the team’s starter last fall, throwing for 1,933 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in the process.
The Monarchs return with their top two receiving threats as well. Wide receiver Ali Jennings III, a preseason first team All-Sun Belt selection, logged 1,066 yards and five touchdowns last fall, while tight end Zack Kuntz, another all-conference selection, recorded a team-high 73 receptions for 692 yards and five touchdowns.
But the two spots Rahne is most excited for this season during ODU’s first season in the Sun Belt? The offensive line and running backs.
Running back Blake Watson, who was used as a wide receiver mostly before last fall, rushed for 1,112 yards and eight touchdowns on 215 carries a year ago. With the dynamic running back in the backfield, ODU’s experienced offensive line will be a factor this season.
The offensive line returns everybody but its center from last season, creating a solid group on the front.
An experienced offensive line and productive running back will help the Monarchs adjust to the physicality of the Sun Belt, Rahne said.
“I feel very confident that we can compete at a physical level in terms of running the ball,” Rahne said. “I understand it’s a physical conference and that’s one of the things that I love about it. That’s how I like to play football, that’s how I think the game of football should be played, so I’m excited for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.