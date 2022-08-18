A year ago, Texas State struggled with two categories: finishing games and getting off the field on third down.
The Bobcats led or were within one score at halftime in six of their eight losses last fall and head coach Jake Spavital said that was a focus this offseason.
Spavital said the team has worked on addressing the self-imposed penalties and turnovers, which allowed teams to put games out of reach in the past.
“I think we ramped it up in spring ball, just being able to compete with the defense the entire time,” redshirt junior offensive lineman Kyle Hergel said during Sun Belt Conference media day. “Now it just carries on into fall camp. … I think we have so much more can tap into as a group, as a team, I just think it’s going to help us finish these close games in the fourth quarter.”
The other part they focused on was red zone touchdowns, a category that wasn’t kind to the Bobcats last fall. Texas State scored on 31 of its 36 trips to the red zone last season, but only scored 22 touchdowns.
Spavital acknowledged that kicking field goals won’t help the team win games.
“We’ve gotta be able to play smarter football and not beat ourselves,” Spavital. “If you focus on getting off the field and increasing our third down percentage, but at the same time scoring touchdowns because kicking field goals is not going to win us games right now. That’s been our emphasis with the team.”
Getting off the field on third down, defensively, wasn’t an easy task for Texas State last season either, allowing teams to convert 46.3 percent of the time.
Junior outside linebacker Jordan Revels said the defense has worked on becoming metnally stronger to stay locked in and focused for the entire game.
“In the past, we mentally broke ourselves down,” Revels said. “We just focused on our mentals. At the end of the game, it’s come down to mental lock in and limiting our errors and I feel like throughout the offseason we just focused on our mental and it’s become stronger.”
Though Texas State struggled at times last season, its enters year four of the Spavital era with a deep team and will travel to Harrisonburg on Oct. 1 for its first meeting with James Madison.
Spavital said it's the first time that the Bobcats feel good about their depth with about 80 players on the roster that have college football experience.
“A lot of it has to do with the COVID eligibility freeze and some unfortunate injuries that some of these guys have had,” Spavital said. “But we have a very experienced team right now and there’s a lot of excitement around our program right now.”
Some of those experienced players are at the quarterback position, which the Bobcats find themselves in a competition.
After losing starter Brady McBride to the transfer portal, who’s now at Appalachian State, the Bobcats nabbed former Arkansas State starter Layne Hatcher from the portal to replace him.
Hatcher, who started his collegiate career at Alabama, threw for 7,427 yards and 65 touchdowns in three seasons at Arkansas State before joining the Bobcats.
Texas State also has former NC State signal-caller Ty Evans and former Baylor quarterback CJ Rogers in the competition as well. Spavital grabbed Rogers late in the process for depth at quarterback, but he’s also there to push for the starting job.
“We brought in CJ Rogers from Baylor late because I didn’t want to roll the dice going into the season with only two quarterbacks,” Spavital said. “You bring him in for depth purposes, but he’s actually here to compete.”
After a 4-8 record a year ago and a 9-27 overall record under Spavital, the fourth-year head coach still has lofty goals in the program's 10th year of playing FBS football. He wants to make the first bowl game in program history.
“We know we’re not playing up to the standards and expectations that we have set as a program, but these guys are working tirelessly and effortlessly to put a product out there that people are going to be proud of,” Spavital said. “Our expectation is to go to a bowl game for the first time in school history.”
