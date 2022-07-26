NEW ORLEANS — As James Madison makes its Sun Belt Conference debut at the league’s annual Media Days in the Big Easy, the program continues to see an increase in its ticket sales.
The Dukes have sold 7,455 season tickets, which is just 100 shy of an all-time record, JMU assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner told the Daily News-Record on Tuesday.
“Great support keeps growing from JMU Nation!!” JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne tweeted after the DN-R reported the updated sales statistics. “Season tickets [are] still available, just over a month until kickoff!”
JMU has seen an increase in sales since mid-May, when they had sold 6,626 season seats to that point.
Bridgeforth Stadium seats 24,877 fans and graduate student running back Percy Agyei-Obese is excited about the thought of large crowds at home.
“It’s exciting knowing that the fans are engaged, the fans are ready and we’re going to be ready, too,” Agyei-Obese said. “We’re going to give them a show.”
Warner also said the Dukes have sold about 10,000 single-game tickets for the upcoming season, a 50-percent increase from this point last year.
For JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, he hopes that the uptick in sales continues, leading to a full stadium in the fall.
“Hopefully we get to the point where we sell out every game,” Cignetti said. “College football attendance in general has declined in general because people have more options of watching games on TV and stuff like that. We’ve been close to selling out beforehand and we’re going to do even better now.”
