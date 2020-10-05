Though it has yet to experience a positive test within the program, COVID-19 continues to have an effect on the James Madison women’s basketball team. Freshman Bailey Williams will opt out of the 2020-21 season, Dukes coach Sean O’Regan told the Daily News-Record on Monday.
Williams, a 5-foot-7 guard from Midlothian who was a first-team all-state performer at Cosby High School, is still enrolled at JMU and taking classes online. She also remains listed on the Dukes roster, but will not participate with the team this season.
“Bailey, her and her family have decided for the opt out, so she is back home,” O’Regan said. “That is an option for every athlete at JMU and I get it, you can certainly control your safety much more at home. Unless something drastically changes I would imagine she’s going to be that way all year and we will just start fresh next year.”
O’Regan said Williams had yet to turn in the necessary paperwork, but it appears she would become the first JMU athlete in any sport to make that choice. Dukes assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner said as of Monday the athletic department had no official opt outs.
One of five freshmen who signed with the Dukes, Williams had participated in offseason workouts with the team during the summer, but later returned home for the semester.
In August, the NCAA released a set of COVID-19 related requirements for its Division I members. Among them was allowing athletes to opt out of the season. If an athlete chooses to opt out, that player’s scholarship commitment must be honored by the school.
“Our decisions place emphasis where it belongs — on the health and safety of college athletes,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in August. “Student-athletes should never feel pressured into playing their sport if they do not believe it is safe to do so. These policies ensure they can make thoughtful, informed decisions about playing this fall.”
Williams, whose father Eric (né Eriq) was a quarterback of the Dukes football team in the early 1990s and a member of the JMU Hall of Fame, committed to JMU as a high school sophomore.
O’Regan said that sitting out this season had long been a possibility for Williams with JMU quite deep at the point guard position.
“Her father and I had plenty of redshirt conversations already,” O’Regan said. “It kind of works itself out. I like that we are giving that choice and it is not a loaded choice. Anybody who wants to do that, it is a perfectly OK and acceptable thing to do. We still talk and she’s still doing her school work, which is the most important thing.”
Coronavirus continues to have other implications for the program, particularly the schedule for the upcoming season. JMU was slated to play host to Lafayette on Nov. 29. But the Patriot League, of which Lafayette is a member, recently decided to play a conference-only schedule.
“That one we are going to lose,” O’Regan said. “I don’t think it is going to be the last one, but as of right now it is the only one. We’re just on the ready and we are trying to fill that spot. It’s a potential mess, I will tell you that.”
