Each day when he got home from school, Collin Carroll would check the mailbox to see if he got anything.
The day he was set to leave for Atlanta to attend the Under Armour All-American Camp, Carroll opened the mailbox and found something he wasn’t expecting: A stack of white mailing envelopes with the James Madison logo on each one.
Carroll, who left school an hour early so he could get ready to leave, took them inside and opened the envelopes. Each one contained a handwritten note from a JMU football coach.
“They were the only school to do that, so I knew they personally liked me and they would keep looking at me,” Carroll said. “It just showed me that they were actually recruiting me.”
Carroll, a tight end from Stafford, Va., spread the notes out across a table inside his home and tweeted a photo thanking the coaching staff. A little over a month later, he became the first Class of 2023 recruit to commit to the Dukes, as he announced his decision via Twitter on Wednesday night.
“I really love it there, it seems like home,” Carroll said of JMU. “It’s not too far away from home. … It's a great fit.”
The 6-foot-4-inch, 220-pound junior isn’t a stranger to the JMU campus. First, he attended a camp last summer, garnering the attention of head coach Curt Cignetti and his staff.
About a month later, JMU coaches began following Carroll on Twitter, soon offering him a chance to visit JMU and attend one of the Dukes’ junior days in February. Less than two weeks after he was on campus, he tweeted the Dukes offered him.
They never lost touch either, other than the letters, the Dukes sent Carroll graphics with his name on a jersey and other things to tweet out.
Carroll visited campus again about a month ago and each time he stepped foot on campus, he was the only tight end in the room.
“The other visits that I’ve been on, there were always some other tight ends that were out there with me,” Carroll said. “At JMU, they focused directly on me, on recruiting me. … It made me feel like a major priority for them.”
This past fall, Carroll starred at tight end, playing for Mountain View High School, just a 100-mile drive from Bridgeforth Stadium. He logged 24 catches for 637 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Wildcats.
As a tight end who said he likes to block and get down field, Carroll said the way JMU uses its tight ends attracted him to the Dukes.
“I loved how they would move them out as a receiver, move them in as a tight end, move them out as a slot receiver,” Carroll said. “Just do many things with them.”
Carroll picked JMU over the likes of Arkansas State and the University of Richmond, citing “something different about JMU.”
He added that the FCS national titles and the game at Virginia set for his freshman season helped set the Dukes apart from the others in the recruiting battle.
“It just showed me that they were going to the top,” Carroll said, “and I want to be along for the process.”
