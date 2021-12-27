James Madison’s women’s basketball program joined the growing list of teams affected by COVID-19 schedule changes late Monday afternoon.
With both the men’s and women’s teams at Drexel on pause, the Dukes’ Jan. 2 women’s game at Drexel has been postponed. It was among two men’s and two women’s games postponed by the Dragons.
Earlier on Monday, the JMU men’s team announced its game at Penn, scheduled for today, had been canceled due to COVID protocols within the Dukes’ program.
The Colonial Athletic Association previously declared that conference games changed because of COVID-19 protocols would not be rescheduled and teams unable to play would forfeit. Several leagues reversed similar policies in recent weeks and CAA athletic directors met before Christmas to discuss changing the policy.
No changes had been announced prior to Monday’s press release from the league, which announced the Drexel women’s game against Towson had been rescheduled for Jan. 18, indicating the Dragons would not have to forfeit after all.
A JMU spokesperson, however, told the Daily News-Record the Dukes had not been informed of any official policy change. An email to a CAA representative did not receive an immediate response.
The JMU men and women are each scheduled to open CAA play Friday with the women traveling to Delaware and the Dukes’ men heading to Towson. JMU men’s coach Mark Byington said on Monday afternoon he hoped his team would have enough players available to play the Tigers as scheduled.
Also on Monday, the United States Center for Disease Control changed its recommended isolation time following a positive COVID-19 team from 10 days to five for asymptomatic individuals, potentially making it easier for teams to come back quickly from pauses.
