The Dukes opened the 2021-22 season with a convincing, sometimes dominating, 84-69 victory against visiting Virginia. Still possibly needing to build an at-large resume for a shot at the NCAA Tournament, JMU made a statement and never trailed against its Atlantic Coast Conference neighbor.
JMU junior Kiki Jefferson matched her career high with 31 points and also grabbed 11 rebounds, both game highs. Sophomore Jamia Hazell added 17 points and Clemson transfer Claire Neff off the bench to add 14 and seven rebounds.
At game time, Colonial Athletic Association officials were meeting to potentially review the fate of the Dukes, who last week were banned from the CAA Tournament after JMU announced it was leaving the league to join the Sun Belt Conference. But even as the game went final, there was no word on a decision.
So the Dukes, who have a handful more high-major conference opponents on the schedule, put together the type of performance that four months from now might look good to the NCAA selection committee.
“I thought we were ready to go,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “We were pumped up. We battled on every possession. They are way better than they were last year. The thing for me with Kiki is she wants to be the best player on the floor. I think she’s coming into her own. I don’t think she’s going to have 31 and 11 every night, but I do think she’s on the next step in her progression.”
Marquette transfer Camryn Taylor, an honorable mention All-Big East player last season, finished with 27 points and seven rebounds to lead Virginia’s revamped roster. But even after bringing in multiple high-profile transfers in the offseason, Taylor often looked like the only Cavalier with the athleticism to hang with the Dukes.
James Madison guard Kiki Jefferson (30)goes up for a shot against Virginia guard Carole Miller (1) and forward Camryn Taylor (20) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2021.
James Madison head coach Sean O'Regan thanks the crowd and students in attendance after defeating Virginia 84-69 during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2021.
The James Madison Duke Dog mascot waves a school flag before the start of an NCAA basketball game against Virginia in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2021.
James Madison guard Madison Green (4) drives up the court against Virginia guard Amandine Toi (23). JMU topped the Cavs Tuesday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Still in the midst of an emotional rollercoaster of a week for JMU’s entire athletic department and opening the door to all fans for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the atmosphere inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center was electric.
The announced crowd of 3,766 included an overflow student section that was on its feet from the game’s start and brought the noise as the Dukes opened up a nine-point lead late in the first quarter.
“That atmosphere was awesome,” O’Regan said. “Outstanding, fantastic, you name the way to describe it. That was off the charts and a difference maker. I really hope and pray that people come back and it grows. I thought the atmosphere was huge.”
But as both teams adjusted to their surroundings, the Cavaliers were able to hang around and got back within a possession on multiple occasions in the second. After the Dukes again built a bit of a cushion, it was Taylor who nailed a buzzer beater from beyond half court to make it a 44-38 JMU lead at halftime.
After the break, with the fans still present and engaged, the Dukes really turned it on. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Neff sparked a 14-2 JMU run. By the time freshman Mikaya Tynes got into the game and scored on a putback, the Dukes had opened up a 66-50 lead with less than two minutes to go in the third period.
“We needed the crowd,” Jefferson said. “We missed them. We understood they were going to go on runs, but we just kept playing JMU basketball.”
By the time the fourth quarter began, JMU held a 21-point advantage. The Cavaliers battled back to within 10 midway through the fourth, but the Dukes were able to hold off any serious threat before another 3-pointer by Neff served as the dagger with two minutes to go.
Next up for the Dukes is another big opportunity when No. 4 Maryland visits on Sunday.
“We’re going to think about this game for the rest of the day,” Jefferson said. “But tomorrow is a new day.”
