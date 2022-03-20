As James Madison prepares to make the jump to the FBS and the Sun Belt, the quarterback position might be the biggest piece that dictates how the offense can handle the tougher defenses the Dukes will see each week in their new confernece.
JMU has added three new faces to the quarterbacks room, including one with past experience starting at the FBS level, which could help him win the starting job during the spring drills this week.
JMU’s quarterback competition will be something to watch as the Dukes hit the field to begin spring practice on Thursday.
Here’s a look at the quarterback position:
Key Returners
Billy Atkins, R-Fr.
Key Newcomers
Todd Centeio, Grad. (Colorado State)
Chase Hart, R-Fr. (William & Mary)
Alonza Barnett III, Fr. (Grimsley High School, Greensboro, N.C.)
Key Losses
Cole Johnson
Kyle Adams(Purdue)
Patrick Bentley
Past Position Success
One common thread with most JMU teams of recent history is a successful quarterback.
It started with Vad Lee, who helped establish JMU as an FCS power in 2014 and 2015, before Bryan Schor took the reins for the 2016 season.
Schor led the Dukes to their second FCS national championship in 2016, passing for 3,002 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to the title. He then followed it up with another 3,000-plus passing yard season in his senior campaign in 2017.
After Schor graduated, Ben DiNucci won the starting job after transferring to JMU from Pittsburgh and led the Dukes to the FCS national title game in 2019. DiNucci ranks in the top five in program history in five offensive categories: completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns, pass attempts and total offense.
Cole Johnson was the next signal-caller to step up for the Dukes, starting in the spring 2021 season and last season. The Virginia Beach native waited his turn behind DiNucci, but when he got his shot, he made the most of it, leading the Dukes to back-to-back FCS semifinal appearances.
Johnson set three single-season passing records in his final campaign with the purple and gold, throwing for 3,779 yards, recording 287 completions and tossed 41 touchdown passes last fall.
What To Watch For
The Dukes were active in the transfer portal this offseason and they nabbed Todd Centeio, a quarterback with FBS experience from Colorado State in December.
Centeio brings the ability to pass and run at quarterback, which could bring a dynamic offense to Bridgeforth Stadium in the fall.
Johnson was able to run in the open field last fall, logging 271 yards on the ground with six rushing touchdowns, but Centeio could create on the ground even more than his predecessor.
The West Palm Beach, Fla., native threw for more than 2,900 yards with a 60 percent completion rate last season with the Rams and ran for an additional 437 yards. Centeio logged 15 touchdowns through the air and ran for two more on the ground.
Just because Centeio found success at the FBS ranks last season doesn’t mean he’s guaranteed to start right away. JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said he didn’t make any promises of who would start at quarterback.
“He understands he will have to come in and compete for the starting quarterback job … this spring,” Cignetti said of Centeio in January. “I’ve never promised anybody that you will be the starting player at any position.”
The Dukes will have a competition for the starting job in spring practices between redshirt freshman quarterback Billy Atkins, freshman quarterback Alonza Barnett III and Centeio.
Atkins appeared in four games last season with the Dukes, playing mostly at the end of games when Johnson was taken out, completing nine passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns.
Barnett, a three-star recruit from Greensboro, N.C., had offers from multiple FBS schools, including North Carolina, South Carolina and Army before signing with the Dukes. He enrolled at JMU this semester to join the team for spring practice.
This past fall at Grimsley High School, Barnett threw for just under 3,000 yards, 36 touchdowns and just five interceptions.
Outlook
Centeio figures to be the favorite to win the starting job given his previous experience at the FBS level as the Dukes make the move to the Sun Belt this fall and his one year of eligibility remaining, but Cignetti insisted it's an open competition and it'll begin this week as spring practice opens up.
The Dukes have the talent in the quarterbacks room to replace Johnson and keep the sustained success at the position that they’ve seen through the last four signal-callers, which will be key in the team’s transition to the Sun Belt.
