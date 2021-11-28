It was another game and yet another down-to-the-wire victory for James Madison as the Dukes held on to beat Florida Atlantic 69-65 Sunday afternoon in Boca Raton, Fla.
Charles Falden finished with 17 points to lead JMU (6-2) and, once again, made plays in the clutch after FAU got close late. JMU wrapped up four games in the Sunshine State with a pair of victories as Jalen Hodge went 3-of-5 from 3-point range to finish with nine points off the bench as all 10 Dukes who played in the game scored.
“Jalen Hodge and Chuck seemed to end runs for them,” JMU coach Mark Byington said during a postgame radio interview. “That was big for us. We’ve done it at different times this year when we’ve had a good response. But truthfully, we need to get back for some practices and film work. We did enough on defense to be able to hold them.”
Michael Forrest finished with a game-high 18 points for FAU (3-4), but the Dukes shot 49 percent from the field, including 10-for-23 from 3-point range.
It was a physical game from the outset and FAU managed to use its size to get a few buckets in the paint early on, but the Dukes were up to the task on the boards and spaced the floor well to build a nine-point lead after a Takal Molson layup midway through the first half.
But that was when Bryan Greenlee, who finished with 10 points, warmed up for the Owls, hitting a trio of 3-pointers in a matter of just a couple minutes to get FAU right back in it.
That pattern continued the rest of the first half as each time JMU appeared ready to bust open a double-digit lead, the Owls answered with a 3-pointer to take advantage of a JMU turnover. Despite nine first-half turnovers the Dukes went to the locker room with a 34-31 advantage.
Alijah Martin opened the second half hot for FAU and a pair of 3-pointers put the Owls on top for the first time since the opening minutes of the game, 41-39, with 16 minutes left in the game.
JMU responded with a blistering 16-2 run over five minutes, getting tough buckets from Jalen Hodge and Terrence Edwards, to open up a 12-point lead. But FAU wasn’t ready to get run out of the gym and answered with three consecutive 3-pointers, including a pair from Forrest.
“We were close to being really good. We had multiple opportunities where we didn’t finish the right thing, but we were doing the right thing,” Byington said. “That’s what I want. We shot the ball well from the 3-point line. That means we were sharing the ball well.”
The Owls got within a point late, but JMU answered with clutch 3-pointers by Falden and Vado Morse that kept FAU just at arm’s length in the closing minutes. Morse, who was just 2-for-8 from the field, then knocked down a pair of free throws with 18 seconds remaining to make it a six-point Dukes lead.
FAU had one last gasp, coming up with an offensive rebound after a missed free throw that wound up in the hands of Martin for an open 3-pointer. He knocked it down and cut the JMU lead to two points before Falden, who has been terrific in crunch time for JMU all season, knocked down two foul shots to close out the victory for the Dukes.
JMU returns home to the Atlantic Union Bank Center on Thursday to take on crosstown Division III program Eastern Mennonite before playing host to Virginia the following Tuesday.
“We’ve got to fix some things and we’re working at it. We’re not playing as good as we can,” Byington said. “But we’re 6-2. We’re going to keep working at it. This is a long stretch. We’ve played eight games in 18 days. That’s an NBA schedule. We need to get our legs back under us.”
James Madison 34 35 — 69
Florida Atlantic 31 34 — 65
JAMES MADISON (69) — Amadi 3 2-4 8, Morse 2 2-2 7, 5 3-4 17, Molson 2 0-0 4, Wooden 3 0-0 7, Edwards 2 0-0 4, Strickland 2 0-0 5, Hodge 3 0-0 9, Ihenacho 1 0-0 2, Sule 3 0-0 6. Totals 26 7-10 69.
FAU (65) — Greenlee 3 1-2 10, Forrest 7 0-0 18, Martin 4 0-0 12, Goldin 1 0-0 2, Niang 3 0-0 6, Rosado 5 2-4 12, Davis 2 1-1 5. Totals 25 4-7 65.
3-Point Goals — James Madison 10 (Falden 4, Hodge 3, Wooden, Morse, Strickland). FAU 11 (Forrest 4, Martin 4, Greenlee 3).
