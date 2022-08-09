James Madison and Liberty mutually canceled their 2026 meeting, but scheduled a home and home series for 2033 and 2034, the News & Advance’s Damien Sordelett reported on Tuesday.
The 2026 game was initially scheduled in 2019 when the Dukes were still in the FCS. In that contract, JMU was set to receive $400,000 to play the game.
But with the Dukes joining the Sun Belt and Liberty joining Conference USA, the two sides were able to cancel that game with a clause in the original contract. The game contract allowed for an early termination if either team changed conferences and needed to realign their schedules to fit the conference move.
Although the game was canceled, JMU and Liberty scheduled a home and home series for Sept. 17, 2033 and Sep. 16, 2034 beginning in Lynchburg before returning to Harrisonburg for the second meeting. The home and home series contract was signed at the beginning of June by both sides.
If this series were to be canceled at least 365 days in advance, the buyout will be $100,000. If either side were to cancel the series within 364 days or less before kickoff, the buyout increases to $500,000. After the first game is played and either side wants to cancel the second game, the buyout is set for $250,000.
JMU leads the all-time series with Liberty 12-6 with the most recent meeting being a 26-21 Flames win in 2014 inside Bridgeforth Stadium.
