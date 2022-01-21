Even after UNC Wilmington’s Jaylen Sims drained a deep, well-guarded 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Seahawks a one-point victory at James Madison on Thursday night, JMU coach Mark Byington was fairly upbeat.
Despite rare back-to-back losses for his Dukes, Byington said he thought his team played better against the Colonial Athletic Association-leading Seahawks than it had at any point since coming back from a 29-day COVID break earlier this month.
“It was a tough ending but for the game, I thought we played really well,” Byington said. “It was a high-level game. I thought they played well, but this was the best game we played since we came back from out COVID pause. It’s unfortunate, but we’ve been there on the other side of this this year. We’ve had these situations where we tipped a shot in to win or whatever else. It’s not great to be on this side, but it happens.”
That said, JMU (11-5, 2-3 CAA) could surely use both a good performance and a victory at home Saturday against College of Charleston (9-7, 1-3 CAA). The Dukes are banned from the CAA Tournament after JMU officials announced in November the school would leave for the Sun Belt Conference, leaving James Madison the only school in the nation ineligible for its conference tournament despite conference realignment in more than a dozen leagues across the country.
But, JMU still has plenty to play for, including a potential NIT berth if the Dukes could close the regular season strong. JMU could quickly be right back in the CAA regular season race with a couple of victories.
Despite Charleston’s tough start to conference play, the Cougars won’t necessarily be an easy foe for the Dukes. Charleston is led by new coach Pat Kelsey, who coached JMU guard Charles Falden for four seasons at Winthrop before both found new schools in the offseason.
The Cougars have been boosted by newcomers other than Kelsey with Bucknell transfer John Meeks averaging 16 points per game on nearly 39 percent shooting from 3-point range. Australian freshman Reyne Smith has also been good this year, chipping in 12 points per game.
“Charleston has had some good wins non-conference,” Byington said. “They had a COVID pause like us. Pat Kelsey has done a good job with that team. They pretty much flipped over the roster with a lot of new guys. They play fast-paced and they are going to shoot 3’s and attack. It’s another big challenge.”
But the Dukes also believe the key to the rest of their season is in playing the way it did before Christmas, when JMU’s defense was nearly impregnable. Byington and Co. thought Thursday’s effort was closer to what the Dukes produced before the long break, despite UNCW getting off a game-winner that was nearly blocked by Vado Morse.
“The last two games we had against Elon and William & Mary, we weren’t ourselves on the defensive end,” Morse said. “We showed we have to pick it up. I think we’re trending in the right direction.”
The Dukes and Cougars tip off at 4 p.m from the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg. The game will stream live on FloSports.
