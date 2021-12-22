Former JMU defensive lineman Ron’Dell Carter is back on an NFL active roster after signing with the Houston Texans on Tuesday afternoon.
Carter, who ranks ninth-best in JMU program history with 23 sacks, most recently played with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, appearing in three games.
In those contests, Carter was primarily on special teams (39 snaps), while only playing 26 snaps on defense. Although he only played 13% of the defensive snaps while he was in Dallas, he logged a quarterback hurry and a tackle.
The Baltimore native was signed to the Arizona Cardinals practice squad in September before the Texans picked him up this week.
Carter joins former JMU cornerback Jimmy Moreland in Houston, who was signed by the Texans after the Washington Football Team waived him in September.
Carter was the STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award Runner-Up in his final season wearing purple and gold. The award goes to the most outstanding FCS defensive player each year.
There are now five former JMU players in the NFL — guard Aaron Stinnie and right tackle Josh Wells (Tampa Bay), safety Dean Marlowe (Detroit Lions), Carter and Moreland.
More Postseason Awards for Dukes
JMU kicker Ethan Ratke landed on two more All-American teams on Wednesday as Athlon Sports and the AFCA FCS Coaches released their selections.
Long snapper Kyle Davis joined Ratke on the Athlon Sports team, while defensive lineman Bryce Carter and cornerback Greg Ross were named second team All-Americans by the AFCA FCS Coaches.
Ratke has now been named to six All-American teams this season after he set the NCAA Division I record in career field goals (101) and scoring by a kicker (542). He connected on 29 field goals this season, setting new CAA and JMU single-season records.
The Mechanicsville native is only one of nine players to repeat as an AFCA All-American after making the list last season.
Davis didn’t have any bad snaps in his fourth season as the Dukes’ long snapper en route to helping Ratke to his record-setting season.
Carter led JMU in tackles for a loss with 22 and was tied for a team-leading nine sacks. He also logged 54 total tackles and had seven quarterback hurries.
Ross, a North Carolina transfer, helped anchor the Dukes’ secondary with four interceptions, tied for a team-high. He led the team with 12 pass breakups and 16 passes defended, while recording 30 total tackles.
