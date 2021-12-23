As the holidays near, JMU student-athletes have been on the receiving end of a multitude of awards and as Eastern College Athletic Conference announced its honors throughout the week, it was no different.
In total, nine JMU athletes across three sports were named to All-ECAC teams with football leading the way after six players were honored this week.
Field Hockey
Junior forward Eveline Zwager was the lone JMU field hockey player named to the All-ECAC team on Wednesday afternoon.
The Hardenberg, Netherlands, native led the Colonial Athletic Association in goals (16) and points (38). Zwager had the eighth-most goals per game (.84) and seventh-most points per game (2.00) in the NCAA.
Zwager was highly decorated this season, being named CAA Player of the Year, a third-team All-American and a member of the NFHCA Division I South Region first team.
Football
Senior quarterback Cole Johnson was named the ECAC FCS Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday.
The Virginia Beach native lit up the field this season for the Dukes, throwing 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Johnson also made history with the purple and gold, setting single-season records for passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions.
Johnson also became the first JMU quarterback to eclipse 3,500 passing yards in a season. He was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which goes to the top player in the FCS each year.
The 6-foot-5 signal caller is just the second JMU quarterback to win the award, joining Rodney Landers, who won it in 2008.
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells, redshirt junior wide receiver Kris Thornton, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Nick Kidwell, redshirt senior defensive lineman Bryce Carter and senior kicker Ethan Ratke were also named All-ECAC.
Wells and Thornton became the first receiving duo to each log 1,000 receiving yards in a season at JMU.
Ratke adds the All-ECAC honor to his growing list of postseason awards after setting the NCAA record for career field goals made (101) and career points by a kicker (542).
Volleyball
JMU volleyball had two players named All-ECAC in sophomore outside hitter Miette Veldman and junior middle blocker Sophia Davis.
Veldman and Davis were both named First Team All-CAA and received AVCA All-Region honors this season.
Veldman was named CAA Player of the Year after leading the Dukes in kills (303), kills per set (4.09), points (337.5) and points per set (4.56) this season.
Davis, who was named CAA Defensive Player of the Week twice this season, is the program leader in career hitting percentage (.364). She led JMU in blocks (107) this season and added 253 kills.
