As James Madison prepares to hit the road to take on an Appalachian State team that has a Top-10 upset to its credit and received votes in the latest AP Poll, the Dukes do so with the comfort of an offensive line that’s quickly gaining experience as a cohesive unit.
Through two games this season, both blowout victories for JMU, the Dukes have managed to establish a successful running game while also keeping quarterback Todd Centeio mostly out of harm’s way. Though the offensive line looks young with four redshirt sophomores and a redshirt junior in the starting lineup, it’s largely the same group that finished last season.
“I think it’s really important,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “If you can stay injury free, then what you’ve got to remember is these guys are all a year older. Kids mature and change a lot when they are young. We had the benefit of an offseason weight program for the first time really since 2019 because, if you remember, we played two seasons in the spring and fall of 2021. So those guys are developing and getting better. They’re going to keep getting better and I think we have a chance to have a really good offensive line.”
JMU lost standout left tackle Liam Fornadell to graduation, but late in the regular season last year and during the Dukes’ final FCS playoff run, Fornadell was playing alongside Tyler Stephens at left guard, Tanner Morris at center, Cole Potts at right guard and Nick Kidwell at right tackle. Tyshawn Wyatt got some starts earlier in the season when Fornadell was injured.
So far early in the season those familiar names have started and excelled for the Dukes. JMU has averaged 248 rushing yards and 5.2 yards per carry. The Dukes’ quarterbacks have been sacked just twice and hurried four times.
Morris, who replaced Stanley Hubbard in the starting center job late last season, and Potts and Kidwell are back in the same spots. The most major change to the offensive line has been swapping Stephens and Wyatt with the 6-4, 333-pound Wyatt getting the start at left tackle in both games this season.
“Tyshawn is a guy we always considered a tackle,” Cignetti said. “Tyler was out five or six days of practice with COVID and we put Tyshawn out there at tackle and he did really well. We put Tyler at guard and he really excelled at guard. Now, they are both still learning, but we’re very encouraged about what they are doing.”
Playing at Appalachian State could present new challenges. The Dukes haven’t played in front of a hostile sold-out crowd since traveling to North Dakota State for the FCS semifinals last season and the Mountaineers had four different players record sacks last week in a victory against Troy.
JMU added Liberty transfer Andrew Adair and Coastal Carolina's Isaac Owusu-Appiah in the offseason, each with significant FBS experience on the offense line, but neither has been able to beat out the JMU players who were already on the roster. The Dukes say the continuity on the line is a benefit going into the tough App State environment.
“Between all five of us, there’s a trust between all of us five,” Kidwell said. “Whether it’s making a call or having help or no help on a double team, just getting those snaps together, we’re really coming together.”
