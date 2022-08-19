After making his first three career starts during James Madison’s final run in the FCS playoffs last fall, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Tanner Morris has settled into his new role as the Dukes’ center.
Morris stepped into the spot at the beginning of the playoffs and became JMU’s go-to option at center ever since. Now the young lineman has gained confidence and reminds redshirt junior offensive lineman Nick Kidwell of former JMU center J.T. Timming.
“Tanner’s taken control,” Kidwell said. “He’s kind of in more of a J.T. role. J.T. was very vocal, Tanner’s starting to become more vocal. He’s more comfortable with it.”
Morris’ added confidence is something that helps the rest of the offensive line, Kidwell said.
Though the offensive line of redshirt sophomore Tyshawn Wyatt, redshirt sophomore Tyler Stephens, Morris, redshirt sophomore Cole Potts and Kidwell is the same unit that finished the season last fall, Morris’ improved communication and confidence is contagious to the rest of the offensive front.
“It all starts with him anyway,” Kidwell said. “If he’s not confident with what he’s doing, the guy next to him won’t be as confident, the guy outside of him won’t be as confident. So it all goes inside out. It all starts with Tanner.”
Morris has taken command of the offensive line, which redshirt junior defensive lineman Tony Thurston said has seen growth in the whole unit, but especially the young center.
Thurston, the Dukes’ primary noseguard, lines up across from Morris on a daily basis and was impressed with how good Morris has been in fall camp so far.
“Tanner, he’s improved by miles, especially because I go against him every play,” Thurston said. “Just the growth from him has been crazy.”
Thurston can’t explain how he’s seen Morris improve specifically, but he’s noticed a big jump from him.
Thurston isn’t a stranger to the offensive line being roommates with a pair of them and he said that helps both him and the linemen improve at their positions.
“I’ve always been pretty close with them, even though I go against them every day,” Thurston said. “It kind of helps, it gives you that roommate, teammate get after each other and shake hands and say good one.”
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said he thought the offensive line was “functioning well” as a whole during camp so far.
Though the line has the same cast from last season, Cignetti moved Wyatt from left guard to left tackle and slid Stephens to left guard during the Dukes’ scrimmage on Saturday and has left them there in the practices since.
Wyatt started all 14 games at left guard last fall, but Cignetti said the coaching staff likes how moving the two linemen has worked so far.
“Tyshawn’s a guy we’ve always talked about at tackle,” Cignetti said. “He’s a really good athlete. He’s a big guy that can run around. He played well in the scrimmage and we said, ‘Let’s take a look at this.’ Right now we like it.”
Outside of the movement on the left side of the offensive line, the Dukes look to start the season with the same line from last season.
That year of experience will pay off for the Dukes, who were young on the offensive front last fall. Now Kidwell, the veteran of the group, expects them to grow even more as the season approaches.
“Those guys have really grown up now,” Kidwell said. “They’re third year guys in the program, so it’s time they put out and they have so far this camp.”
