Coaches at James Madison know that things can change in a hurry during the age of COVID-19. But even as the Dukes have strayed from the decision of the Colonial Athletic Association to cancel fall sports – as of right now – JMU coaches believe they will be able to put together adequate schedules for their upcoming seasons.
“I don’t know if I would categorize the changes as huge, other than maybe the CAA teams bowing out,” JMU men’s soccer coach Paul Zazenski said. “We had maybe two or three home contests canceled for the upcoming fall due to CAA teams deciding not to play. There are challenges, but with the remaining CAA teams we will be able to play a schedule and fill in with games with teams from the region as well.”
Last Friday, the CAA announced it wouldn’t sponsor sports for the fall seasons, but almost immediately afterward JMU officials said the school would move ahead with competition.
“We feel like that decision was possibly made in a hurried manner by some institutions,” Dukes athletic director Jeff Bourne told reporters on Friday. “But they find themselves in a different spot than we do at James Madison.”
It turned out Bourne and the Dukes were not alone among CAA members. Elon, which like JMU plays football in the conference, also plans to compete this fall. Among non-football members, UNC Wilmington and College of Charleston are still moving forward toward fall sports.
“The health and well-being of our student-athletes will always be our top priority,” UNCW athletic director Jimmy Bass said in a press release. “As we work through daily changes of the COVID-19 pandemic, we will continue to count on the CDC, state officials, the UNC system, the NCAA and UNCW senior administration for their guidance during this challenging time.”
While not all of the league’s athletic directors seemed to agree with the CAA’s decision to opt out of fall sports, the conference’s decision in June to adapt its scheduling model might have actually saved the ability of JMU and others to detract.
Before eliminating the fall schedules all together, the CAA had introduced what it called the “Extreme Flexibility Model.” That format divided the conference into geographic pods, allowing the schools to schedule within their region for non-revenue sports such as soccer and volleyball, and not have to play every conference member during the regular season.
As it turns out, most of the southern group, which included JMU, Elon, UNCW and Charleston, plan to compete. As Zazenski alluded to, that has prevented the Dukes and others from having to completely scrap their planned schedules for 2020.
Geography might also benefit JMU in putting together challenging non-conference slates for some sports. For instance in men’s soccer, JMU last season played both Wake Forest and Virginia while those teams were ranked No. 1 in the nation, splitting those contests.
Plenty of potential opponents in volleyball, soccer and field hockey are a relatively short bus ride away.
“When we set up the bulk of our games like a normal season, I was very confident in the level of our opponents,” Zazenski said. “Once coronavirus came around, we still have some big-time games against big-time opponents, but as we know that can change.”
One of JMU’s stated reasons for moving forward with fall competition was to allow its athletes the opportunity to compete in NCAA tournaments. To do so, JMU and other schools must reach a minimum number of competitions in each sport to be eligible for postseason competition.
The Dukes are working on achieving that even if it means playing some of their fellow CAA programs on repeat occasions.
“We have four volleyball programs that are competing still,” JMU volleyball coach Lauren Steinbrecher said. “We’re already talking to them about trading schedules, playing multiple times home and away. We’re trying to figure that out to get to that 19-match minimum.”
