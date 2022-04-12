Somewhere along the way, James Madison turned into an offensive stalwart.
It is a trend the 11th-ranked Dukes hope continues today when they take on non-conference rival Liberty at 6 p.m. at Sentara Park.
After losing four times in its first seven games — held below 10 goals in three of those losses — JMU has won six straight and climbed the national rankings in the process. The Dukes have averaged 15.2 goals per game during the winning streak and its two most recent wins at Hofstra and at home against Elon were their biggest offensive outputs of the season.
After putting up just five goals against Rutgers on March 13, JMU decided lack of aggression had become an issue.
“We felt like we had been too defensive as a program,” JMU coach Shelley Klaes said. “We were really proud of our defense and talked about it. But the game plan had moved away from attacking. We wanted to make sure we were refocused in on offense and really going after these programs and getting more shots.”
Soon, the 2022 Dukes were closer resembling past high-scoring JMU offenses that have put together deep NCAA playoff runs, including the 2018 national champions.
Since mid-March, JMU’s starting attack has been among the best units in the nation. Isabella Peterson ranks sixth in Division I with 52 goals and has played her way into the national player of the year conversation. Katie Checkosky ranks 15th nationally with 27 assists and Kasey Knobloch is second on the team with 37 points coming off a three-goal, five-assist performance against Elon.
“We’ve done a good job of figuring out each other on the attacking end,” Knobloch said. “Our defense has always been fantastic, but we had a lot of issues going into this year with attack. We started to mesh and started to play for each other and you can see it in the last few games.”
JMU won’t want to slow down on offense against Liberty. The Flames come in 8-4 with a pair of single-goal losses to ranked Richmond and Duke squads. Liberty also took down a Virginia Tech team that beat JMU in Harrisonburg early in the season.
But the Dukes seem to be peaking at the right time and in the middle of Colonial Athletic Association play, Liberty marks one of JMU’s few remaining opportunities for a solid RPI victory before the NCAA tournament.
Taking it to the defense will remain a key. Klaes cited the Dukes’ increased ability — Peterson in particular — to draw fouls and convert on free-position shots as one of the factors that has led to more goals late in the season.
Movement within the offense and sharing the ball has also been huge. JMU had seven multi-goal scorers Saturday against Elon and that balance only opens things up more for standouts such as Peterson.
“I think my teammates are definitely opening up a lot of opportunities for me,” Peterson said. “Which is part of the reason I’ve been scoring a lot and executing. I don’t think anything has changed for me personally, but the team is doing so much better at executing and that’s really opened up opportunities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.