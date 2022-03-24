For the first time since 2019, James Madison football enjoyed a normal offseason.
The Dukes have finally been able to catch their breath after playing during the spring season of 2021 and then again last fall — two regular seasons and two FCS playoff runs in less than a calendar year.
JMU returned to the field to kick off its 15-practice spring slate on Thursday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium.
“It was a long offseason. It seemed like it's been a long time since we practiced,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said following the team’s first practice. “Guys flew around and had fun today. Hopefully when we get in the middle of the spring, they’re flying around with the same amount of energy.”
The Dukes were finally able to get back into the usual offseason training, which for some was the first time they went through it.
Cignetti said Derek Owings, the Dukes’ director of strength and conditioning, put the team through seven weeks of offseason lifting and running and was happy with the results. He added that the team handled its first practice well.
The Dukes put their gold helmets back on during the afternoon practice session, but they will be missing “11 or 12” starters or key reserves for the spring due to offseason surgeries, according to Cignetti.
JMU’s offensive line is missing two starters for the spring, redshirt junior Nick Kidwell and redshirt sophomore Tyshawn Wyatt, Cignetti said.
“When you’ve got an older guy injured, missing the spring is not a big deal,” Cignetti said. “But like a younger guy like Tyshawn Wyatt, he could have really used this spring.”
Though there are players missing from the drills, Cignetti said that will provide an opportunity for others to step up. One player that has already? True freshman offensive lineman Carter Miller.
Miller is currently the team’s No. 2 center this spring, Cignetti said.
At running back, redshirt senior Percy Agyei-Obese and Latrele Palmer went through drills, but Cignetti said they weren’t 100 percent. He expects them to be a full-go next week.
Redshirt freshman running back Kaelon Black, who suffered a season-ending lower body injury during JMU’s third game of the season, was on the field and will be good to go for the fall, Cignetti said.
Outside of the handful of players absent from the field, the Dukes have a lot of new faces on the field, including at quarterback.
JMU has a quarterback battle on its hands this spring, mainly between Colorado State transfer signal-caller Todd Centeio and redshirt freshman Billy Atkins.
The plan for the two quarterbacks is to have them alternate first team reps every other practice. Atkins took first team reps in the Dukes opening practice, while Centeio worked with the second team.
Cignetti said he’s not looking to make a quick decision at quarterback, referencing the battle the Dukes had in 2019 between Ben DiNucci and Cole Johnson.
“You’re always looking for separation, clear separation to make an easy decision,” Cignetti said. “I like all three of our quarterbacks, I really do. I think they’re all good. I think it’ll be an intense competition and I think it’ll take a while, but you never know.”
True freshman quarterback Alonza Barnett III will get a bulk of the third team snaps with some second team work mixed in as well, Cignetti said.
JMU also has two new faces at wide receiver: Boston College transfer Kobay White and Monmouth transfer Terrance Greene Jr. Cignetti said both receivers made plays in the program’s first practice of the spring.
There’s other new faces littered on the field and Cignetti said most of the newcomers have learned the system pretty well, but those who don’t have some work to do.
“The intelligent guys have done a good job and the ones that are behind, it’s because they’re not doing what they need to do,” Cignetti said. “The other thing about spring is figuring out who’s going to be on the bus and who isn’t going to be on the bus.”
