James Madison will go for a fourth consecutive regular-season Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball title when the Dukes return to the court next season. But summer preparations so far look much different than a year ago.
Last summer, JMU returned its five leading scorers and got an early jump on organized practices before heading to The Netherlands, Belgium and France for a series of games against European professional teams.
This time around, coronavirus has taken organized workouts and any offseason competition off the table while the Dukes try to figure out how to replace the production of five seniors who combined to average more than 50 points and nearly 25 rebounds per game.
“Hopefully we’re making some progress toward getting them back here for the fall, or even a couple of weeks before fall,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to work them out at some point.”
Three transfers who are eligible to take the court for the Dukes — former Virginia point guard Brianna Tinsley, incoming Georgetown forward Morgan Smith and ex-Georgia Tech center Anne Francoise Diouf — should give JMU a boost.
“It’s been a good transition,” Smith said. “The girls that are here are there are cool, so I’ve been having a lot of fun. Basically, because we can’t go out it gives us a lot of time to bond together.”
Even with the newcomers, the key for the Dukes might be the continued development of sophomore forward Kiki Jefferson and junior guard Madison Green, the top returning players.
They’ve had to find their own ways to make sure they continue to get better.
After finishing out the spring semester remotely, many of the players have returned to Harrisonburg. Jefferson, the CAA Rookie of the Year last season, said she’s taken advantage of trails near her apartment and found outdoor courts for workouts on or near campus while facilities such as the Convocation Center and URec remain closed.
“It’s very different because I’m a gym rat,” Jefferson said. “But I guess I’ve started to like the outdoors now.”
Green has been spending time in her native Winchester. There, she’s worked out with her brother Erik, the 2013 ACC Player of the Year at Virginia Tech who spent the past season playing professionally in China and Spain.
O’Regan said that even though he’s only been working with the team remotely, he’s spent a lot of time with Green, who was often the first player off the bench for the Dukes last season.
With the graduations of seasoned leaders in the backcourt Kamiah Smalls, Jackie Benitez and Lexie Barrier, O’Regan knows he’ll be asking a lot of the junior point guard.
“Maddie and I have spent a lot of time on her growth, mentally,” O’Regan said. “We’ve had some really great discussions and have been reading the same books, we’ll each read a certain number of chapters then discuss them. I think she’s really taken some steps forward.”
Barrier Moving On
Though her playing career at JMU is over, Barrier was in position to stay with the Dukes to begin her pursuit of a coaching career as a graduate manager. Instead, she’s taking a similar position at North Carolina State.
NC State associate head coach Lindsay Edmonds, who was an assistant at JMU from 2009-13, knew Barrier was selected for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s “So You Want To Be A Coach” program, which assists college players who want to enter the profession.
“Lindsay called and asked if she would be interested,” O’Regan said. “I said I know we got you set up here, but this is a good opportunity. I couldn’t be more happy for her. I’m bummed we won’t have her around, but I think it changes her life. She’s only ever learned from me the past four years, so why not get a new experience.”
Softball Honors
Five JMU softball players earned All-State recognition from the Virginia Sports Information Directors, including senior Kate Gordon who was named the Virginia Player of the Year.
Gordon, who plans to return to JMU next season, was leading the nation with a .557 batting average and had become JMU and the CAA’s all-time leading home run hitter when the season came to an early end thanks to COVID-19.
Shortstop Sara Jubas joined Gordon on the first-team list. Second baseman Madison Naujokas and outfielder Logan Newton were both named to the second team. Pitcher Odicci Alexander, the two-time CAA Player of the Year, was also a second-team pick as a utility player.
