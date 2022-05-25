Another change is coming for James Madison athletics as the Dukes enter the Sun Belt Conference this summer. Instant replay reviews will be in effect for regular-season games in sports beyond football and basketball as the Sun Belt plans to expand the use of replay for the coming school year.
The league announced late Tuesday night that Sun Belt athletic directors had agreed during last week’s league meetings to use instant replay for conference baseball and softball games. A JMU source also confirmed on Wednesday, the Dukes are preparing for the use of instant replay in volleyball in the Sun Belt as well this fall.
With the conference moving forward with JMU, Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Mississippi joining the league, it looks to build on success in both baseball and softball. Five schools that will be Sun Belt members in 2022-23 made the 2021 NCAA softball tournament with JMU advancing to the Women’s College World Series.
As many as five or six, counting Southern Miss and ODU as they wrap up their time in Conference USA, could be selected for this year’s NCAA baseball tournament. Southern Miss and Georgia Southern appear poised to host NCAA regionals.
“The Sun Belt is a baseball and softball league,” SBC commissioner Keith Gill said. “We’ve been really good at the diamond sports and that’s been really important to us. We could have multiple teams in the NCAA Tournament, and that’s an opportunity that’s really exciting.
“You look at Southern Miss and ODU and the fact they are going to be in next year, that’s really exciting. You make a lot of these realignment moves as it relates to football, but we got better at a lot of sports, including baseball. We were already a very good baseball league and we got better. That is exciting.”
Replay review in certain cases was approved by the NCAA for baseball in 2018 and put into use during the postseason national tournaments thereafter. Use in softball was approved last August and has been in use during this year’s NCAA Tournament.
The Sun Belt has been at the forefront of replay in its diamond sports and was one of three leagues, along with the SEC and ACC, to use instant replay during its conference tournament last spring.
But regular-season use is a new wrinkle and each Sun Belt facility will have to be equipped for umpires to review plays in the ballparks.
“The addition of replay to the regular season will be implemented the same way our postseason replay is managed. The umpires on site will review all plays in question,” Sun Belt spokesperson Nancy Yasheroff said. “Replay will only be required for conference games, but we anticipate that institutions will use it for most, if not all, of their home contests given the level of competition in the non-conference space.”
Also part of the league’s plan to remain a strong baseball and softball conference that often places multiple teams in the NCAA tournaments, Sun Belt officials said they had increased the number of broadcasts required for each school, though they didn’t provide a minimum number.
The Sun Belt boasts a multi-million dollar partnership with ESPN, meaning conference baseball and softball games will be largely found on the ESPN+ streaming platform. The quality of the broadcasts produced by the schools as required by ESPN was one factor in moving forward with regular season replay reviews.
“Our membership recognizes replay will only be as good as our productions,” Yasharoff said. “We look forward to a robust offering on ESPN platforms.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.