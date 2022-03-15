Following a 12-5 loss Sunday to No. 13 Rutgers, James Madison’s women’s lacrosse team had one of those meetings that tend to happen for teams in crisis.
Alternately teary-eyed and expletive-filled following their second straight defeat, the Dukes took turns lamenting a lack of aggression and direction. An hour earlier, JMU was outshooting the Scarlet Knights 18-14 and trailed by a single goal. By the end of the game, Rutgers had 30 shots to JMU’s 20 and the blowout loss pushed the James Madison powerhouse below .500.
“It’s hard because they know they are talented,” JMU coach Shelley Klaes said. “It’s just the reality of how hard this actually is to stay focused on the moment and not get caught up in the hype. I think there is a lot of pressure and the pressure is creating some tension in these athletes.”
JMU was founded as an all-female teacher’s college in 1908, and as such put a premium on women’s varsity sports decades before many of its current peers. The results have been staggering. The women’s basketball program earned 15 straight postseason appearances and went more than 10 years without finishing worse than second in the Colonial Athletic Association.
JMU lacrosse and field hockey both own national championship trophies and the lacrosse Dukes have made eight straight NCAA Tournaments with four CAA Tournament titles in a row. On the softball field, JMU is coming off a run to the Women’s College World Series and with a string of All-American players have made it to every NCAA Tournament since 2013. Last May, the Dukes outscored CAA opponents 55-0 to close out the season. The swimming and diving squad won four straight CAA championships before taking the ECAC crown this year.
But 2022 has been a strain on three of JMU’s best programs. The Dukes finished fourth in the CAA and with an overall losing record in women’s basketball for the first time in 18 years. The softball and lacrosse teams both currently have losing records.
“I just think it should be so much easier than everyone here is making it out to be,” JMU redshirt junior lacrosse player Mairead Durkin said. “Get the ball and put it in the goal. There’s a mental gap right now with what everything means. But if you simplify it, it really is simple. But it hasn’t been simple for us right now.”
Each team is in something of a rebuilding year while continuing to play some of the nation’s toughest non-conference schedules. But coaches also see the strain of expectations getting to their players.
JMU is moving to the Sun Belt Conference in most sports this summer with lacrosse joining the American Athletic Conference as an affiliate member. With the move, the CAA banned the Dukes from its postseason conference championships and the automatic berths to the NCAA Tournament that came with them.
“I can’t speak for the other coaches, but I think it’s the same for softball and lacrosse,” JMU women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan said. “It’s NCAA Tournament or bust for us. When you’re independent, which is really what we are now, you have to create a postseason opportunity. We all feel that level of pressure year in and year out, this year there’s a different layer to it. I remember talking to several of our players after we lost at Liberty in November, and we didn’t know at the time how good they were going to be. our players were asking me ‘are we out? Does this mean we’re out of the NCAA Tournament now?’ That’s the urgency in which they are thinking about it.”
It makes even early-season non-conference losses feel catastrophic, something that's been evident in the reaction of JMU players.
On the softball diamond, the players feel the pressure on both a team and individual level. The Dukes have had at least one All-American in the pitcher’s circle every season since 2014, including Odicci Alexander who was D1Softball.com’s Woman of the Year in 2021.
JMU pitcher Alissa Humphrey was nearly unhittable last season and in international play this winter, but has struggled to start 2022, going 2-6 with a 4.09 ERA in her first nine starts.
“I think they are trying so hard to live up to something,” JMU softball coach Loren LaPorte said. “We, as coaches, understand the performance Odicci put on in the last three weeks of the season last year, it took her a long time to get there. I think everybody is putting a lot on the staff to look the exact same way. They have to understand we trust them. We know they are good enough. We’ve seen it. But until they step in that circle and own it and believe it, we’re going to have to score a lot of runs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.