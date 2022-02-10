James Madison promoted Bryant Haines to defensive coordinator on Thursday afternoon, replacing Corey Hetherman, who departed for a job at Rutgers.
Haines has served as the Dukes’ linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator since he was hired in 2018 and now will take over as the new defensive play-caller.
“I am excited for Bryant and what he can add to our defense,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said in a statement. “He has a sharp defensive football mind, sees the big picture and is a quick thinker. His players have always been super prepared and among our most productive through the years. This will also give us continuity in scheme, which will be important as we transition to the Sun Belt.”
Haines has helped guide four linebackers to six all-conference awards and two All-America honors since 2019. The Dukes defense has also been stellar while Haines has been on staff, ranking in the top 10 nationally in both scoring defense and total defense all three seasons.
Cignetti also announced the addition of Pat Kuntz, JMU’s new defensive line coach, replacing Hetherman’s positional coaching duties.
“He will be undertaking a critical role as defensive line coach,” Cignetti said of Kuntz. “He has great passion, energy and is demanding. I couldn't be more excited about his addition to our staff.”
Kuntz joins the Dukes after spending three seasons as the defensive line coach at Virginia Military Institute. Before his stint with the Keydets, Kuntz was a graduate assistant at Indiana from 2016-2018, working with the defensive line.
The Indianapolis native played four years at Notre Dame, including three seasons as the starting nose tackle for the Fighting Irish. After graduating from Notre Dame, Kuntz signed as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts.
The final coaching move Cignetti made on Thursday was giving JMU special teams coordinator and tight ends coach, Grant Cain, the title of associate head coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.