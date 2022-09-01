Kaelon Black stood in the end zone inside Bridgeforth Stadium late last week, still wearing his shoulder pads and purple helmet on his head and looked down at his right leg, which had a sleeve overtop of it.
As it lightly rained, Black was upbeat about his return to the field.
The redshirt freshman running back was the Dukes’ starter a year ago, but his season quickly took a turn on the road at Weber State when he suffered a season-ending knee injury.
It sidelined him for the final 10 games of the year.
When Black suited up during JMU’s spring practices, he wore a bulky brace on his knee. Soon enough, he was on the field without it.
“I have my knee brace off now, practicing without it, building that trust,” Black said. “Just staying keyed into the details, still rehabbing, just making sure I’m feeling good for week one.”
Black said it takes time to regain the trust in his knee, but he looks to New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley as an inspiration to get through it. He said that seeing how Barkley, who Black sees part of his running style in, was able to return to the field helped him stay focused on his rehab.
Through his rehab, Black said it was tough, but he leaned on his teammates during the process since the Dukes were still in season.
One teammate, graduate student running back Percy Agyei-Obese, was in a similar situation as Black after suffering a season-ending injury on the road at Delaware, just four games after Black’s season was cut short.
“Percy is a guy who likes to be a mentor to younger guys,” Black said. “He’s a very smart person. I really appreciate everything that he’s done for me, making sure I didn’t get too low on myself.”
The one part of Black’s rehab that he said was difficult at times and tested his patience was blood-flow restriction training, where he dealt with a squeeze in his leg while attempting to do exercises.
Black said it felt like he was doing the leg raises or squats at max effort, but in reality he wasn’t.
Black’s BFR training was implemented throughout the rehab process, starting at three times a week before going down to two times a week and finally just once each week until he returned to the practice field.
“It was definitely tough,” Black said. “It definitely pushes your buttons a little bit, but it makes you stay focused and never take anything for granted.”
Now Black is healthy and is expected to be a part of the Dukes’ running back rotation against Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
Agyei-Obese said he’s excited to see Black back on the artificial turf, running through an opposing team’s defense.
“He’s a scary sight when you see him on the field,” Agyei-Obese said. “He’s a different player. The impact that he’s going to have this year, I don’t even want to say. I just want him to go out there and show it. I want people to see it for themselves.”
When he’s been on the field, Black has been a dangerous threat in the backfield for the Dukes. In just five career games, Black has logged 52 carries for 335 yards and a touchdown, averaging 6.4 yards per attempt in the process.
Black also logged the only 100-yard rushing performance last season, carrying for the century mark against Morehead State.
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said black had some “real good runs” during the Dukes’ second scrimmage of fall camp.
“Kaelon’s a guy we were very high on when he first came in here,” Cignetti said. “Unfortunate injury, he’s got a lot of burst and acceleration. He’s a tough guy.”
Black’s collegiate career has been short thus far, but his impact has been felt by those around the team in practice. As he gears up for just his sixth career game against MTSU, Black can’t wait.
The path to this moment has been a windy one for the running back, who spent hours each week inside JMU’s training room. With that behind him, Black is focused on leaving his mark on the field.
“It’s definitely been an experience that I will never forget, just being back out there with the guys doing things that I feel like it’s been a while since I’ve done it,” Black said. “I’m really just hungry to get back out there.”
