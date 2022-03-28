After James Madison lost the series finale at Delaware on Sunday, head coach Marlin Ikenberry said the team was down.
The Dukes had an opportunity to sweep the Blue Hens to kick off Colonial Athletic Association play, but ultimately fell short in the matinee.
Though JMU (13-10, 2-1 CAA) lost, the Dukes won their second straight weekend series after dropping all four games on its longest road trip of the season at No. 10 Tennessee and Morehead State. They took two of three at Winthrop last weekend and then took a pair from Delaware this past weekend.
“To win two road series at the places that we won — which are really hard to win at — was a positive for our program,” Ikenberry said. “We knew going in it was going to be a challenge both weekends and I was just really proud of how our guys pulled out two series wins.”
JMU returns home for its first game at Veterans Memorial Park in two weeks, facing Longwood in a non-conference midweek matchup on Tuesday at 4 p.m after winning four of its last six games.
The Dukes had to battle back in the series at Winthrop, dropping the opening game before taking the final two, including an 11-inning 10-8 win in the rubber match.
Through the pair of weekend series, JMU’s pitching has been reshuffled slightly.
The Dukes lost redshirt sophomore left-handed pitcher Donovan Burke to an injury for the remainder of the season, which forced Ikenberry to insert a new Saturday starting pitcher: redshirt senior left-hander Liam McDonnell.
McDonnell started the season as the Dukes’ midweek starter, as well as a reliever out of the bullpen, but with Burke’s injury, he’s seen more innings and taken advantage.
The Oak Hill, Va., native has toed the rubber for the Dukes the past two Saturdays, tossing a combined 11 innings, while allowing just three earned runs. McDonnell boasts a 1.73 ERA through eight appearances (five starts) this season.
As the Dukes move pitching pieces around, they’ve installed sophomore right-handed pitcher Ryan Murphy as the Sunday starter, moving sophomore right-handed Joe Vogatsky pitcher to the bullpen.
The move was an effort to get Vogatsky in a spot that would help the Dukes out of the bullpen, providing a different look from other pitchers.
“That’s just more of his mentality and stuff,” Ikenberry said of Vogatsky. “He can really come in and throw 93-95 mile an hour for one inning and blow guys away.”
In the series finale at Winthrop, Ikenberry found out his new strategy with Vogatsky worked. The Dukes needed outs to force extra innings, so Ikenberry called on Vogatsky from the bullpen.
The Warrenton, Va., native was effective, striking out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth to force extra innings. He tossed 2.2 innings of no-hit baseball that afternoon, recording five strikeouts and just two walks.
“Those are the type of things that once you see how your pitching staff starts to evolve, you take out an injury here or there, then you start matching the pieces of the puzzle together,” Ikenberry said.
Ikenberry said the Dukes want to get redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Lliam Grubbs more innings, as he’s just pitched 7.2 innings through the team’s first 23 games.
Grubbs, who was named the Nation Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Preseason Stopper of the Year, has one save this season.
The Dukes expect to start freshman right-handed pitcher Todd Mozoki against Longwood on Tuesday, which will mark his first collegiate start.
Mozoki has tossed four innings across four appearances this season with his best appearance against Fairleigh Dickinson on Feb. 27, where he tossed one inning with two strikeouts.
“I think he’s an unbelievable pitcher, he just hasn’t had the outings that he’s wanted to have,” Ikenberry said. “Once he kind of gets comfortable, that could be our midweek starter.”
