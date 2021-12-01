Not often does a player who scored two points in his debut, ranking him the team’s 14th-leading scorer on the season, garner as much praise as Tyree Ihenacho did following James Madison’s victory at Florida Atlantic on Sunday.
But as the Dukes (6-2) get ready for three straight home games against in-state opponents, what has been a good start to the season for JMU could get even better if Ihenacho is ready to become a major factor going forward.
“Throwing him on the floor, I was just worried about game speed and game rhythm and he adjusted right away,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “He adjusted right away. He took care of the ball and he helped us with pace.”
Ihenacho, a North Dakota transfer who was the Summit League Freshman of the Year last season after averaging nearly nine points, six rebounds and four assists, is expected to make his home debut for the Dukes Thursday night against local Division III foe Eastern Mennonite (2-3).
The Royals will make the trip across town with a roster that features local products Mark Burkholder (Petersburg, W.Va) and Aviwe Mahlong (Eastern Mennonite School) as two of its three leading scorers.
But the Dukes will certainly be considered heavy favorites and the game could provide an opportunity for Ihenacho to become even more comfortable on the court following an injury that kept him out the first seven games before Virginia visits the Atlantic Union Bank Center next Tuesday.
“The one thing he wants to do is he wants to push pace and he wants to find guys,” Byington said of Ihenacho. “He wants to make plays kind of in different ways than what some of our other guys do. They want to score and he wants to help them score.”
Ihenacho finished the Florida Atlantic game with two points, two rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in 19 minutes. But that stat line doesn’t show what a difference he made when he was on the floor of JMU’s 69-65 victory.
The Dukes outscored the Owls by 23 points during the 19 minutes Ihenacho played and after a rough shooting stretch during three games at the Naples Invitational earlier in the week, JMU made 10-of-23 3-pointers against FAU.
The EMU game will count on JMU’s official record, but for the Royals it will serve as an exhibition just as their 83-60 loss at Radford to start the season did. JMU also opened the season against a non-Division I opponent, beating NAIA Carlow by 95 points.
Byington said that scheduling can be difficult, but that when the Dukes play a limited number of non-Division I games he likes being able to bring local squads into the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
“If I had preference I’d love to be able to play the local non-Division I teams as opposed to bringing in another team,” Byington said. “Sometimes you are able to do it, sometimes you are not. It’s something in the future I’d love to do. I’m starting to meet and get to know coaches in the area and I’d love to have that relationship with them.”
