James Madison’s offensive line lost two veteran players heading into the new season, but it’s young core played without them at times last season and excelled.
The Dukes’ offensive line is made up of mostly redshirt sophomores and redshirt juniors, allowing for some possible stability at the position this season and in the future.
Here’s a look at the offensive line:
Key Returners
Nick Kidwell, R-Jr.
Tyshawn Wyatt, R-So.
Tanner Morris, R-So.
Cole Potts, R-So.
Tyler Stephens, R-So.
Key Newcomers
Isaac Owusu-Appiah, R-So. (Coastal Carolina)
Key Losses
J.T. Timming
Liam Fornadel
Stanley Hubbard
Past Position Success
JMU’s offensive line was young and dealt with injuries last season, but helped the Dukes’ offense excel in the passing game, providing time for Cole Johnson to throw.
The Dukes lost just two lineman that finished last season on the roster — J.T. Timming and Liam Fornadel — as well as center Stanley Hubbard, who left teh team late in the year. Otherwise, the Dukes return a bulk of the line.
Timming played seven games at center before suffering a broken tibia against Delaware last season and started all eight games in the spring season there, too.
Fornadel also battled injury last season, suffering a knee injury in the team’s season opener, but returned for the Dukes’ last seven games. He was named HERO Sports FCS Second Team All-American and VaSID First Team All-State for his play last season.
What To Watch For
The Dukes reloaded the offensive line with Coastal Carolina transfer Isaac Owusu-Appiah this offseason to help replace the hole left by Fornadel and Timming.
Owusu-Appiah played in 11 games last season with the Chanticleers and was a part of the Joe Moore Award semifinalist line, awarded to the nation’s top offensive line unit.
The Woodbridge, Va., native played two seasons of Varsity football at Osbourn Park High School on both the offensive and defensive lines. Owusu-Appiah should have a shot to break into the Dukes’ starting line this season alongside the young returning offensive line corps from last season.
Tanner Morris took over at center late in the season after Stanley Hubbard was benched and entered the transfer portal. He did an admirable job and could play a big role in 2022.
Outlook
JMU’s offensive line is young, but it’s experienced.
The line is primed to pick up where it left off last season and with the addition of Owusu-Appiah, it has depth and experience at the FBS level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.