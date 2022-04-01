At the beginning of last season, the James Madison running back room was almost a revolving door.
Percy Agyei-Obese dealt with a hamstring injury at the start of the campaign last fall, missing the first three games. His replacement, Kaelon Black, went down with a season-ending lower-body injury in the Dukes’ third game of the season.
Agyei-Obese returned in the purple and gold’s fourth game of the season, but his season was over by the end of September due to an ankle injury. Austin Douglas also missed three games with a rib injury last season.
This spring, the Dukes return with a healthy running back room with experience.
Agyei-Obese said the running backs have “matured a little bit more” since they spent most of the season without him on the field.
“They are more focused now,” Agyei-Obese said of the other running backs following JMU’s practice on Friday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium. “They’re understanding the schemes and the game of football other than just the base level. Their football IQ is just increasing.”
The Dukes running back room includes redshirt juniors Latrele Palmer and Soloman Vanhorse, both of whom carried the load for JMU last season, as well as redshirt sophomores Austin Douglas and Peyton Rutherford.
Redshirt freshmen Kalin Jean and Anthony Eaton are also back for the Dukes.
Agyei-Obese has taken first-team reps at practice, rotating with Palmer at times.
Black, averaged 6.1 yards per carry last season, has been dressed for the team’s spring practices and JMU coach Curt Cignetti said he expects the redshirt freshman to be ready to go when the season rolls around.
The Dukes lost just one running back from last season — Lorezno Bryant — but they added Pittsburgh transfer A.J. Davis.
Davis, also a sixth-year senior like Agyei-Obese, brings FBS experience as the Dukes transition to the Sun Belt. He spent five seasons at Pitt, logging 991 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns, including four during the 2019 season.
The Lakeland, Fla., native was the Panthers’ No. 2 running back in the 2019 campaign, rushing for a career-best 530 yards.
Davis’ experience during his five years at Pitt before transferring to JMU is paying dividends off the field. Agyei-Obese said he brings a different ideology and perspective, which helps both running backs improve.
“It's good to see things from a different perspective because coaches have different coaching techniques,” Agyei-Obese said. “Me and him will just go back and forth and just learn from each other. It’s good to have him here.”
Even though Agyei-Obese missed a bulk of the time last season, he said coming back this season feels just like it was before in the running back room.
“Everybody, they’ve been practicing to the standard, they’ve been working hard,” Agyei-Obese said. “I love to see that our running back group is still the running back group that it was in the past.”
